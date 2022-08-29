Ultrasound Devices Market would Reach $9.1 billion by 2027 – IndustryARC
Ultrasound Devices Market size is estimated to reach $9.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultrasound Devices Market size is estimated to reach $9.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The emerging demand for minimally invasive surgery and the technological progress in ultrasound imaging technology like high-intensity focused ultrasound are set to propel the growth of the Ultrasound Devices Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Ultrasound Devices Market highlights the following areas:
1. Geographically, North America Ultrasound Devices Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging government and private financing for R&D in ultrasound imaging and ultrasonography in the North American region.
2. Ultrasound Devices Market growth is being driven by the proliferating technological progress including high-intensity focused ultrasound and the increasing predominance of incessant ailments worldwide.
3. However, the binding regulations imposed by the governments pertaining to the operational concerns and endorsement of novel products together with the dearth of skilled labor to manage progressive machines are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Ultrasound Devices Market.
4. Ultrasound devises Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Ultrasound Devices Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Ultrasound Devices Market based on type can be further segmented into Stationery Ultrasound and Portable Ultrasound. The Stationery Ultrasound Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the burgeoning acceptance of these systems owing to their heightened application in acute care settings and emergency care in hospitals and healthcare institutions.
2. The Ultrasound Devices Market based on the application can be further segmented into Anesthesiology, Cardiology, Gynaecology / Obstetrics, Musculoskeletal, Radiology / General Imaging, Critical Care, and Others. The Radiology / General Imaging Segment held the largest market share in 2021.
3. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like surging demand for superior imaging devices in the Asia-Pacific region.
4. The surging applications of ultrasound in medical imaging are therefore fuelling the growth of the Ultrasound Devices Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Ultrasound Devices Market industry are:
1. General Electric Company
2. Philips
3. Canon Medical Systems
4. Siemens Healthineers
5. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
