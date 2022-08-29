Submit Release
PZN ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. with an Affiliate of its Operating Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Pzena Investment Management, Inc. ("Pzena" or the "Company") PZN stock prior to July 26, 2022.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger of Pzena with and into a newly formed subsidiary of its operating company, Pzena Investment Management, LLC ("PIM"). Under the terms of the deal, holders of Pzena Class A common stock will receive just $9.60 per share in cash.

 To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/pzena-investment-management-inc-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Pzena merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Pzena has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pzn-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-reminds-investors-of-an-investigation-into-the-fairness-of-the-merger-of-pzena-investment-management-inc-with-an-affiliate-of-its-operating-company-301613430.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

