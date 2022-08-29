De Novo Perspectives Receives ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security

De Novo and affiliated companies EXTEND Resources, EXTEND Resources Global, and ORRIOS demonstrate a holistic, systematic approach to information security management

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- De Novo Perspectives, a leading operational performance improvement solutions company, today announced that it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification, the international standard for best practices in information security management systems (ISMS).

The certification applies to all De Novo Perspectives (DNP)-affiliated companies and solutions, including EXTEND Resources, EXTEND Resources Global, ORRIOS, and the OnTrack® platform powered by ORRIOS. SRI, an accredited registrar that provides comprehensive evaluation, auditing, and certification services worldwide, conducted the audit and certification.

The scope of the certification includes every level of DNP's people, processes, and technology, including its IT infrastructure stack, access control, asset management, operational and human resources processes, technology applications such as the OnTrack® compliance management platform, and global operations in the U.S. and the Philippines.

"Information security and data privacy are part of our operational DNA, which brings tremendous value to our partners and clients who depend on us to help them meet their security maturity goals," said Howard Hoffmann, CEO of De Novo Perspectives. "As a small company with a disciplined approach, we've demonstrated how small to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) can have an effective, efficient information security program within a reasonable budget."

DNP companies have a legacy of developing effective information security management systems. EXTEND Resources first achieved ISO 27001 certification in 2019 and has completed annual renewals. The OnTrack platform, designed to manage ISMS programs, has also been certified since 2019. EXTEND Resources and ORRIOS work with organizations to develop programs that meet compliance requirements for standards, frameworks, and laws such as ISO 27001, NIST CSF and NIST 800-171, SOC2, HIPAA, and others.

DNP-affiliated companies also help organizations meet Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements, the standard with which all Department of Defense contractors and subcontractors must comply.

"With the interim final rules for CMMC requirements scheduled to be issued in March 2023, 300,000 US companies contracting with the DoD face new information security requirements," stated Antonella Commiato, CTO and Chief Information Security Officer of De Novo Perspectives. "Our team brings extensive CMMC knowledge to help companies complete the Level 1 Self-assessment and prepare for Level 2 Certification."

Antonella Commiato is a CMMC Registered Practitioner with The Cyber AB, the official accreditation body of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Ecosystem.

About De Novo Perspectives

De Novo Perspectives (DNP) is a professional services firm that provides business and advisory services to our clients. Our experts are strategists and tactical thinkers whose skills and insights come from many years of problem solving in complex and mission critical situations. DNP and its operating subsidiaries leverage technology to extend client strengths and drive efficiency, insight, scalability, and information security. Our multi-faceted approach to problem solving allows us to identify and enhance opportunities while delivering transformative solutions that catalyze change, optimize results, and increase enterprise value.

Media Contact

Katie Allen, kallen@dnp.com, +1 404-698-1999, kallen@dnp.com

SOURCE kallen@dnp.com