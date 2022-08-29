George Chaconas and Courtney Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services Advise on the Sale of Red Bluff Motorsports in California

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Red Bluff Motorsports in California from Robert and Lori Carrel to Benny Brown and Paul Sutfin.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Red Bluff Motorsports in California from Robert and Lori Carrel to Benny Brown and Paul Sutfin.

Benny Brown has been in the automotive industry since the early 1960's. He partnered with his General Manager, Paul Sutfin, to acquire Red Bluff Motorsports. Both Brown and Sutfin are well-known in the Northern California communities of Red Bluff, Oroville, and Corning. Red Bluff Motorsports has built a solid reputation over the years and was sought after by several buyers. Ultimately, Brown and Sutfin proved to be the best strategic fit.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2021, the company consummated 72 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. This transaction was exclusively facilitated by George Chaconas and Courtney Bernhard of the National Powersports Division of Performance Brokerage Services. Following the sale, Bernhard commented, "It was a pleasure working with both parties to get this transaction to the finish line. Going through the approval process is an exercise of patience, and not an easy task when working with multiple manufacturers who require a plethora of information. I wish the Carrels, Benny, and Paul the best of luck in their future endeavors."

The dealership will remain at its current location at 22660 Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff, California.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 25 years of experience, 700 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 7 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

