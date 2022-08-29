Sanborn Expands the Sanborn M-Map® Coverage for Autonomous Vehicles

The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn) announces today it has successfully completed the collection of geospatial data for 4,250 line miles of highway throughout the western United States, allowing the firm to appreciably expand the reach of its Sanborn M-Map® product line.

"Sanborn continues its commitment to our customers by investing in the development of our products," said John R. Copple, President and CEO. "Our products enable our customers to better accomplish their goals."

Sanborn M-Map®, an HD Map product line developed for the autonomous vehicle market, provides precision datasets with absolute accuracy — thus enhancing safety and operational capability for our clients. Our Sanborn M-Map® highway product specifications meet the requirements presented to us by multiple vehicle manufacturers.

Based on research and development that started in 2015, Sanborn launched its proprietary HD Map product line called Sanborn M-Map® for the U.S. market in 2018 and has continued delivering this first-of-its-kind solution to a range of clients. Sanborn recently automated Sanborn M-Map® production with the addition of a machine learning team, led by Dr. Becky Soltanian, Ph.D., Sanborn's Vice President, Research and Development.

ABOUT THE SANBORN MAP COMPANY, INC.

Sanborn (www.sanborn.com) is an innovator in the geospatial industry, delivering state-of-the-art mapping, visualization, and 3D solutions for customers worldwide. Embracing cutting-edge technology, Sanborn specializes in oblique aerial image mapping, aerial and mobile lidar mapping, aerial orthophotography, 3D modeling and visualization software and services, HD Maps, and a host of geospatial software products.

