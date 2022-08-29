Global Test and Measurement Big Data Analytics Software Market Report 2022: Focus on Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Semiconductor, and Energy and Utilities

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Big Data Analytics Software for Test and Measurement Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Big Data analytics software for the test and measurement market is estimated to experience a 7.8% compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2026. It generated $70.8 million in revenue in 2021, with a base year growth rate of 4.9%. Its growth is attributed to the adoption of Industry 4.0 practices and advanced technologies for improved operational performance.

This study identifies key market trends and the factors that drive and restrain the market growth of Big Data analytics software. It discusses industry verticals and regions that bolster market growth during the forecast period (from 2022 to 2026). With 2021 as the base year, the research provides market size estimates and future growth prospects for up to 2026.

The specific methodology followed in the study included discussions with senior management of Big Data analytics software for test and measurement manufacturers supported by secondary research. The market is set to grow further once the global semiconductor chip shortage is resolved and the adoption of advanced vehicles (electric, connected, autonomous) accelerates.

Research Highlights

Regional demand patterns in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

Analysis of end-use industries, namely automotive, aerospace and defense, semiconductor, and energy and utilities

Market share forecast and analysis, including revenue share of key competitors

Growth opportunities for market stakeholders

Key Features

APAC will maintain its dominance in the global Big Data analytics software for test and measurement market during the forecast period

Semiconductors will be a lucrative end-use industry in the global Big Data analytics software for test and measurement market during the forecast period

The Big Data analytics software for test and measurement market will witness accelerated growth in the last 3 years of the forecast period

R&D focus in businesses will continue to boost the demand for advanced technologies; vendors will try to differentiate their products through features and functionalities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Big Data Analytics Software for Test and Measurement Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Distribution Channels

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Automotive

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Aerospace and Defense

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Semiconductor

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Energy and Utilities

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

7. Sustainability and Big Data Analytics

Why Big Data Analytics for Sustainability Will Drive Transformational Changes in the Industrial Sector

United Nations's Sustainable Development Goals

Key SDG: Partnerships for the Goals

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Space-to-Space Analytics

Growth Opportunity 2: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Activities

Growth Opportunity 3: Publicized Case Studies

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71uzts

