New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laboratory Automation Systems and Processes: Global Markets and Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317355/?utm_source=GNW

An in-depth analysis of the global laboratory automation system and process market includes historical data and market projections on sales by product type, application, end user and region.The analysis describes the different types of laboratory automation products (equipment and consumables) and current and historical market revenues.

This report examines end users of laboratory automation (clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutes, food and agriculture industry, environmental testing laboratories and other laboratories) and applications of laboratory automation systems and processes (pre-analytics/sample preparation, analytics/ high-throughput screening, post-analytics/sample management and laboratory information management systems).

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors and recent strategic activities. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

Report Includes:

- 34 data tables and 39 additional tables

- An updated review and analysis of the global markets for laboratory automation systems and processes

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size for laboratory automation systems and processes, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, end-user, and geographic region

- Highlights of the current state of the market for laboratory automation systems and processes, recent technologies and platforms, ongoing research activities and clinical trials

- Discussion of the COVID-19 impact on demand and supply of supporting technologies and end-users of laboratory automation systems and processes

- Information about patents and patent applications for laboratory automation systems and processes across each major category

- Insight into the recent industry structure, government regulations and policies, development issues, and the vendor landscape

- Updated information on the key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances within the industry

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading pharma corporations, including Hamliton Co., HighRes Biosolutions, OPENTRONS and QIAGEN N.V.

Summary:

Laboratories are facing a unique set of challenges: space constraints, labor shortage and growing pressure to do more with less.Smart technology, artificial intelligence and automation streamline processes and workflows.

Laboratory automation involves the automation of laboratory systems and processes operating with minimal human supervision, upgrading speed, accuracy, efficiency and output, allowing processes to be scaled up considerably. Other advantages of laboratory automation include increased data quality and reproducibility, improved process reliability and consistency, shortened research timelines and iteration cycles, reduced error rates, space optimization, improved productivity

and efficiency.

The numerous benefits of lab automation coupled with the decreasing cost of adoption is driving labs of all sizes to take advantage of automated systems.Lab automation companies offer flexible and scalable automation and software solutions to fit budgets and workflow, regardless of lab size.

An increasing number of all types of laboratories (academic, commercial, standardized testing labs) are integrating automated systems to increase productivity and advance research.With new advancements constantly being developed for automated systems, lab automation will soon be a regular fixture in all labs, worldwide.

Many advanced products and solutions are revolutionizing laboratory automation by enhancing productivity, reliability and flexibility. These advanced automation products and processes are helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical laboratories, research organizations and other end-users to create fully-automated laboratories.

The global market for laboratory automation systems and processes was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.The market is projected to reach $REDACTED in 2027, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% through the forecast period.

Improving turn-around time, reducing errors, improving quality and meeting future growth needs are motivators that drive the lab automation market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317355/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________