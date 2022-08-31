Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Ophthalmology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market Report by TBRC covers ophthalmology drugs market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Ophthalmology Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the ophthalmology drugs market size is expected to grow from $50.62 billion in 2021 to $56.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The ophthalmology drugs global market is expected to reach $127.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.7%. The expected rise in eye laser surgeries will contribute to the ophthalmology drugs market.

Key Trends In The Ophthalmology Drugs Market

Drug manufacturers are increasingly developing ophthalmic drugs with anti-inflammatory agents to ease patient treatment for dry eye syndrome. Anti-inflammatory drugs are widely used for the treatment of the inflammation produced by the dry eye syndrome, with the topical corticosteroid drops being the most common therapy. Corticosteroids can rapidly and effectively relieve the symptoms and signs of moderate or severe dry eye. However, prolonged usage of corticosteroids has seen to produce side effects that include risk of bacterial or fungal infection, elevated intraocular pressure and cataract formation. As a consequence, NSAIDs are increasingly being used as dry eye treatment instead of steroids to minimize the side effects. For instance, Aciex Therapeutics, a US-based pharmaceutical company, is developing NSAIDs which decrease ocular discomfort.

Overview Of The Ophthalmology Drugs Market

The ophthalmology drugs market consists of sales of ophthalmology drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce ophthalmology drugs to treat eye related diseases. The ophthalmology drugs industry includes establishments that produce pharmaceutical drugs to treat glaucoma diseases, anti- inflammatory and tear stimulating drugs under dry eye medications drugs, and other drugs for treating retinal disorders and allergies. Some of the major ophthalmic drugs include Eylea, Lucentis, Restasis, Vigamox, Azopt, and Lotemax.

Ophthalmology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Antiglaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Medication, Other Ophthalmological Drugs (Retinal Disorders, Anti-Infectives/Allergy)

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

By Mode of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

By Geography: The global ophthalmology drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, AbbVie, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co ltd, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and Horizon Therapeutics plc.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Ophthalmology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of ophthalmology drugs market. The market report analyzes ophthalmology drugs global market size, ophthalmology drugs global market growth drivers, ophthalmology drugs market segments, ophthalmology drugs global market major players, ophthalmology drugs market growth across geographies, and ophthalmology drugs market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The ophthalmology drugs market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

