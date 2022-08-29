Pharmacogenomics Market Expected to be Valued At $16.08 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.80% By 2029

Pharmacogenomics Market 2022

The addition of ‘Global Pharmacogenomics Market 2022-2029: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast’ research report is now available.

Data Bridge Market Research provide details regarding the global "Pharmacogenomics Market" that forecasts market trend, growth rate, revenue, industry size by 2029. The Pharmacogenomics market research report made by experts, who are expert in this research industry. The Pharmacogenomics market report likewise tells insight into types, applications, development opportunities, challenges, threats and constraining factors of the Pharmacogenomics market. This report provides key strategies followed by leading Pharmacogenomics industry manufactures and Sections of Market like- product specifications, volume, production value, Feasibility Analysis, Classification based on types and end user application areas with geographic growth and upcoming advancement.

From the name itself, it is clear that pharmacogenomics is that branch of genetics that is concerned with determining the response of an individual to particular drugs. Pharmacogenomics is a technology that is used in the development of safe and effective drugs against a wide range of diseases and disorders.

The pharmacogenomics is supportive and aims to reduce the severity of the symptoms. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pharmacogenomics market will grow at a CAGR of 10.80% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. This indicates the the pharmacogenomics market value, which was USD 7.08 billion in 2021, would rise up to USD 16.08 billion by 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Global Pharmacogenomics Market Segmentation :

Technology:

DNA Sequencing

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Electrophoresis

Mass Spectrometry

Application:

Drug Discovery

Neurology

Oncology

Pain Management

Others

End-Users:

Hospitals

Research Organisation

Others

Distribution Channel;

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Some of the major players operating in the pharmacogenomics market are:

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Ferndale Pharma Group, Inc. (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (JJapan)

AstraZeneca (UK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Germany)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

NATCO Pharma Limited (India)

LUPIN (India)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Jerusalem)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Allergan (Ireland)

..........

Global Global Pharmacogenomics Market research report also provides the latest manufacturing data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, investigation and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. Global Pharmacogenomics Market Research Report is providing exclusive vital statistics, information, data, trends and competitive landscape details.

Pharmacogenomics Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing prevalence of disorders

Rising incidence rate of gastrointestinal related disorders, inflammatory bowel diseases and family history of diseases and disorders such as cancer can lead to the development of effective drugs. This in turn would create huge demand for effective, efficient and advanced medical treatment for anorectal disorders.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of the market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Growth and expansion of healthcare industry especially in the developing economies would invite the use and application of new and advanced medial technologies, equipment and drugs. This will directly increase the demand for anorectal disorders treatment.

Research and development activities

Growing number of strategic collaboration between public and private market players is inducing growth in the number of research and development activities on daily basis. These research and development proficiencies are being conducted in the area of novel drugs and medical technologies which will propel the demand for anorectal disorders treatment.

Furthermore, presence of strong pipeline for antiviral drugs, rising geriatric population base and increasing prevalence of congenital problems such as vacterl, digestive disorders, and down syndrome are the factors that will expand the market growth rate. Other factors such as availability of cost effective drugs and rising personal disposable income will positively impact the market's growth rate.

Opportunities

Growing prevalence of life-threatening disorders globally and improvement in molecular techniques for developing pharmacogenomics-based therapeutics and rising improvements in detection and treatment methodology will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Rising medical tourism globally and high potential of growth in the untapped market will create enough market growth opportunities.

Restraints/Challenges Global Pharmacogenomics Market

However, high costs associated with research and development proficiencies will emerge as one of the biggest restraints for the market. Dearth of awareness and required infrastructural facilities in the underdeveloped and backward economies, side effects on the health owing to the consumption of drugs, time involved in the treatment and unfavourable conditions arising due to COVID-19 outbreak will further derail the market growth rate. Slow rate of approval for drugs and inhibitors and increasing cases of patent expiry will also challenge the market growth rate.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

American Cancer Society estimates that in 2020, around 1.8 million new cases will be diagnosed with cancer and around 606,520 people would die due to it.

The pharmacogenomics market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analyses of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Regional Analysis of the Pharmacogenomics Market:

The global Pharmacogenomics Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

No. of Pharmacogenomics Market Report pages: 350

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Pharmacogenomics Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The Global Pharmacogenomics market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Pharmacogenomics market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Global Pharmacogenomics Market Research Report 2022-2029, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Pharmacogenomics Production by Regions

5 Pharmacogenomics Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Pharmacogenomics Study

14 Appendix

