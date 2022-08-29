At a CAGR of 10.6% U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities Market Size Worth USD 21,800.0 Million in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rise of telemedicine for treatment of cognitive disabilities

The U.S. Assistive Technology (AT) for disabilities market size was USD 8,374.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing incidence of visual, cognitive, auditory, and mobility-related problems in geriatric individuals and rising number of government initiatives to improve quality-of-life of people with disabilities are major factors driving market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030.

Assistive Technologies (AT) are equipment, modalities, and platforms that are specially designed to aid functioning of patients with visual, auditory, cognitive, behavioral, or mobility disabilities, which has significantly increased over the years. According to statistics of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 61 million individuals in the U.S. (1 in every 4) have a disability, which considerably affects daily activities of patient. CDC has further made observations and correlated increasing incidence of disability with decrease in income. In addition, rise in number of research initiatives attempting to find low-cost technologies for aiding patients with disabilities is expected to increase demand for assistive technology modalities over the coming years and drive revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.

The report studies the market in these regions on a basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Emergen Research has segmented the U.S. assistive technology for disabilities market based on device type, indication, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

· Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Mobility Impairments

Wheelchairs

Transfer Devices

Walkers

Prosthesis

Visual Impairments

Screen Readers

Braille and Braille Embossers

Refreshable Braille Display

Wearable Technology

Other

Hearing Impairment Devices

Hearing Aids

Assistive Listening Devices

Amplified Telephone Equipment

Cognitive Impairments

Memory Aids

Educational Software

Speech Impairments

Other Device Types

· Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Autism Spectrum Disorders

Blindness and Low Vision

Deafness and Hard of Hearing

Computer Access Problems

Communication Disorders

Mobility Impairment

Cognitive Disabilities

· Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Online

Company Website

Third-party Website

Offline

Direct

Indirect

· End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Hospital/Clinics

Special Education

Veterans Administration

Home and Community-based Services

Federal/State Government (Disability and Older Adults)

Rehabilitation and Training Programs

