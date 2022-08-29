At a CAGR of 10.6% U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities Market Size Worth USD 21,800.0 Million in 2030
Rise of telemedicine for treatment of cognitive disabilities
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities market on a global and regional level. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities industry with a special focus on the affected key segments of the industry.
The U.S. Assistive Technology (AT) for disabilities market size was USD 8,374.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing incidence of visual, cognitive, auditory, and mobility-related problems in geriatric individuals and rising number of government initiatives to improve quality-of-life of people with disabilities are major factors driving market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030.
Assistive Technologies (AT) are equipment, modalities, and platforms that are specially designed to aid functioning of patients with visual, auditory, cognitive, behavioral, or mobility disabilities, which has significantly increased over the years. According to statistics of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 61 million individuals in the U.S. (1 in every 4) have a disability, which considerably affects daily activities of patient. CDC has further made observations and correlated increasing incidence of disability with decrease in income. In addition, rise in number of research initiatives attempting to find low-cost technologies for aiding patients with disabilities is expected to increase demand for assistive technology modalities over the coming years and drive revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.
The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report:
AssistiveWare, Attainment Company, Control Bionics, Daedalus Technologies, Double Robotics, Don Johnston Inc., School Health, Freedom Scientific, Hamilton CapTel, and HumanWare.
The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.
Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.
Key Regions Analyzed in the Report:
North America
Canada
U.S.
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
U.K.
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Peru
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
U.A.E
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Emergen Research has segmented the U.S. assistive technology for disabilities market based on device type, indication, distribution channel, end-use, and region:
· Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)
Mobility Impairments
Wheelchairs
Transfer Devices
Walkers
Prosthesis
Visual Impairments
Screen Readers
Braille and Braille Embossers
Refreshable Braille Display
Wearable Technology
Other
Hearing Impairment Devices
Hearing Aids
Assistive Listening Devices
Amplified Telephone Equipment
Cognitive Impairments
Memory Aids
Educational Software
Speech Impairments
Other Device Types
· Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Blindness and Low Vision
Deafness and Hard of Hearing
Computer Access Problems
Communication Disorders
Mobility Impairment
Cognitive Disabilities
· Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)
Online
Company Website
Third-party Website
Offline
Direct
Indirect
· End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)
Hospital/Clinics
Special Education
Veterans Administration
Home and Community-based Services
Federal/State Government (Disability and Older Adults)
Rehabilitation and Training Programs
