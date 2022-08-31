Hard Seltzer Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

Hard Seltzer Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Hard Seltzer Global Market Report 2022”, the hard seltzer market is expected to grow from $10.50 billion in 2021 to $12.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The change in the hard seltzer market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The hard seltzer market is expected to reach $23.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.4%. The rising consumer preference for carbonated beverages with reduced alcoholic content is expected to propel the growth of the hard seltzer market going forward.

Key Trends In The Hard Seltzer Market

Rising investment by market players in their R&D to launch innovative products is a key trend gaining popularity in the hard seltzer market. Major companies in the hard seltzer sector are focusing on R&D investments to develop new products with distinctive qualities and enhance their position.

Overview Of The Hard Seltzer Market

The hard seltzer market consists of sales of hard seltzer beverages by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a type of highball drink containing seltzer, alcohol, and often fruit flavorings. Hard seltzer is an alcoholic beverage created from fermented grapes that are considered a better alternative to soda because it is gluten-free, low in calories, low in alcohol, and low in sugar. Hard seltzers are also named alcoholic seltzer, hard sparkling water, and spiked seltzer.

Hard Seltzer Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: ABV More Than 5%, ABV Less Than 5%

• By Flavours: Cherry, Grapefruit, Mango, Lime, Others

• By Packaging: Cans, Glass, Others

• By Application: Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others

• By Geography: The global hard seltzer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, Barefoot Cellars, Blue Marble, Boathouse Beverage Co., Future Proof Brands LLC, Cutwater Spirits, High Noon Spirits Company, Kona Brewing Co, Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Smirnoff, Nauti Seltzer, White Claw, NÜTRL, Vizzy Hard Selter, Boston Beer Company, and Mother Earth Brewing Company.

