Medical Carts Market size is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2026| CAGR 14.8%- IndustryARC
Growing investment by key players to develop advanced medical carts are the factors that are set to drive growth of Medical Carts Market for period 2021-2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Medical Carts Market size is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Medical Carts are durable and lightweight mobile carts are used in healthcare facilities for transporting and storing medications, medical supplies, and emergency equipment. Medical carts are increasingly being adopted in hospitals and physician offices across the world owing to the growing importance of quick accessibility to critical medical supplies.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Meat Substitutes Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the North America Medical Carts Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the adoption of various medical carts to improve the accessibility of electronic medical records.
2. The increase in the availability of technologically advanced mobile computing carts in hospitals is driving the Hospitals segment. However, the high cost of medical carts is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Medical Carts Market.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Medical Carts Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501860
Segmental Analysis:
1. Mobile Computing Carts segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 15.3% over the period 2021-2026.
2. Wall Mounted Workstations segment held the second-largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the growing government initiatives for enhancing the adoption of wall mounted workstations and the rise in awareness about the importance of wall mounted workstations in improving efficiency and enhancing safety.
3. Medical Carts Market based on the End User can be further segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Physician Offices, and Others. The Hospitals segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the increase in the demand for various medical carts to improve the accessibility of electronic medical records in hospitals and the rise in the availability of technologically advanced mobile computing carts in hospitals.
4. Medical Carts Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share with 28% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the rise in the availability of technologically advanced mobile computing carts in hospitals and the growing importance of quick accessibility to critical medical supplies.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Medical Carts industry are -
1. Ergotron
2. AFC Industries
3. Enovate Medical
4. Harloff Manufacturing Co
5. Advantech Co
Click on the following link to buy the Medical Carts Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501860
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Telemedicine Cart Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2021 - 2026
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Telemedicine-Cart-Market-Research-501778
B. Medical Computer Carts Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth, And Forecast 2021 - 2026
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Medical-Computer-Carts-Market-Research-502648
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here