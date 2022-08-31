Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Estimated To Grow At 26% Rate

Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the anti-infective drugs market size is expected to grow from $220.00 billion in 2021 to $246.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The change in the anti-infective drugs market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The anti-infective drugs market share is expected to reach $614.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.6%. According to the anti-infective drugs industry analysis, the market is expected to benefit from the latest developments in drug discovery procedures such as stem cells and organ-on-chip (OOC) technologies.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of anti-infective drugs market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3604&type=smp

Key Trends In The Anti-Infective Drugs Market

Anti-infective drug manufacturers are investing in programs to develop drugs to treat drug resistant infections. Antimicrobial resistance is a serious concern to global public health as it resulted in long duration of illness, the requirement of additional tests and use of more expensive drugs. Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi change and adapted to drugs when they are exposed to antimicrobial drugs such as antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, anthelmintics and others. According to World Health Organization (WHO), globally 4, 80,000 people are being affected by multi-drug resistant TB each year and drug resistance is starting to complicate the treatment of malaria and HIV as well. Companies are investing in developing the new drug candidates to treat drug-resistant infections. For instance, in 2019, the antibacterial agents imipenem, cilastatin and relebactam combination, pretomanid, lefamulin, and cefiderocol was approved by the US FDA in the field of resistant bacteria treatment for specific indications.

Overview Of The Anti-Infective Drugs Market

The anti-infective drugs market consists of sales of branded and generic anti-infective drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture branded or generic anti-infective drugs to treat microbial infections. The anti-infective drugs industry includes establishments that manufacture antibiotics to treat bacterial infections, anti-viral drugs to treat viral infections, anti-fungal drugs to treat fungal infections, anti-helminthic drugs to kill internal parasites, and antiprotozoal agents to treat protozoan infections.

Learn more on the global anti-infective drugs market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-infective-drugs-global-market-report

Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungals, Others (Anthelminthic, Antiprotozoal)

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

• By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

• By Mode of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

• By Geography: The global anti-infective drugs market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Gilead Sciences, GlaxosmithKline, Merck & Co, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie, Bayer AG, Mylan N.V., Shionogi and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of anti-infective drugs market. The market report analyzes anti-infective drugs global market size, anti-infective drugs global market growth drivers, anti-infective drugs global market segments, anti-infective drugs global market major players, anti-infective drugs market growth across geographies, and anti-infective drugs market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The anti-infective drugs market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Vaccines Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vaccines-global-market-report

Antivirals Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antivirals-global-market-report

Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/monoclonal-antibodies-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC