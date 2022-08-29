With CAGR of 62.5% Humanoid Robot Market Size Worth USD 78.33 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements and innovation in humanoid robot technologies and increasing use of humanoid robots for educational purposes

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Humanoid Robot Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Humanoid Robot market on a global and regional level. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Humanoid Robot industry with a special focus on the affected key segments of the industry.

The global humanoid robot market size was USD 1.02 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 62.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in humanoid robots and increasing use of humanoid robots in the industrial sector are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. An industrial robot is capable of autonomous control, can be reprogrammed, and can work in three or more axes. They can be used for applications such as welding, painting, ironing, assembly, pick-and-place, palletizing, product inspection, and testing, among others.

The aerospace and defense segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Various companies are developing humanoids or robonauts for space exploration. For example, Russia developed Fedor or Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research, a remote-controlled robot that went to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2019.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to rising demand for humanoid robots in education and healthcare sectors for training and caregiving. Rising investments from government and market players for increasing application areas are driving revenue growth of the market.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Humanoid Robot market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Humanoid Robot research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

SoftBank Robotics, Hanson Robotics Ltd., Hajime Research Institute, Ltd., Ubtech Robotics Corp., PAL Robotics, Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd., Boston Dynamics, Kindred, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Yaskawa America, Inc., and PSYGIG

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Emergen Research has segmented the global humanoid robot market based on component, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Sensors

Power Source

Control System/Controller

Others

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Security and Surveillance

Personal Assistance

Search and Rescue

Caregiving

Physical Therapy

Space Exploration

Teaching & Training

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Industrial & Commercial Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Research & Education

Others

