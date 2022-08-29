Autonomous One Pot Cooking System Market Current Status, Supply Demand, and Top Manufacturers Analysis

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomous one-pot cooking system is a device that creates a recipe file based on an actual cooking session by an individual. The same dish can be automatically recreated on demand from the recipe file, wherein an optimal remaining cooking time is automatically determined responsive to an image analysis of real time image sensor feedback versus reference image. This device uses computer vision and intelligence in food preparation to determine optimum cooking time for different phases of cooking a dish and prepare food efficiently and consistently, with minimal human intervention. It saves valuable time thereby ensuring that the families have enough on their hands to look after other needs.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has become a global stress test. It increased interest in robots, drones, and artificial intelligence. These technologies can help deal with massive staffing shortages in healthcare, manufacturing, and supply chain. Autonomous one pot cooking devices also help minimize human intervention at all levels. The virus has been a good opportunity for companies to display robots for public applications.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers And Impact Analysis

The global autonomous one-pot cooking system market trends are as follows:

Foodies experiment with one pot meals during lockdown

One pot meals have become a huge hit since the last couple of days, with access to limited resources. Instead of opting for a wide array of dishes on their table, people are choosing to make tasty, nutritious and simple one pot meals by adding grains, lentils, veggies, and whatever else is easily available or stocked in the freezer.

New Product Launches To Flourish The Market

The cooking robot called Julia, is a creation of two 23-year old engineers. It has the capability to cook an entire meal by itself with no human interference or presence. Appearing like a coffee maker, the cooking bot follows the instructions provided in the preprogramed recipes and acts accordingly. Such new product launches are expected to boost the growth of the autonomous one pot cooking system market.

