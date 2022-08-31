Dermatology Drugs Global Market Estimated To Grow At 21% Rate

Dermatology Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Dermatology Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the dermatology drugs market size is expected to grow from $49.55 billion in 2021 to $54.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The dermatology drugs market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The dermatology drugs market is expected to reach $117.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.2%. The dermatology drugs market was mainly driven by rapid growth in emerging markets in the historic period.

Key Trends In The Dermatology Drugs Market

Dermatology drugs industry trends include drug manufacturing companies using genome testing (genetic diagnosis) to reduce the time and costs spent in clinical trials. A clinical trial is a complex process and it often takes months for a drug to be available in the market. This deprives patients of cost-effective treatment. Researchers in the Rockefeller University used genomic testing and data analytics to predict the response of psoriasis patients for a given treatment. Genomic testing algorithms collect gene-expression data from skin biopsies and detect activity in 50,000 different genes. This technique can predict the response of a patient with an accuracy of 95% and within 12 weeks, thus saving significant time for clinical trials and the launch of new drugs.

Overview Of The Dermatology Drugs Market

The dermatology drugs market consists of sales of dermatology drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dermatology drugs to treat skin diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs to treat diseases such as rosacea, dermatitis, hyperhidrosis, androgenic alopecia, acne drugs, microbial infections and other skin disorders.

Dermatology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Acne Drugs, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Other Drugs for Dermatology Diseases

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

• By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

• By Mode of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

• By Geography: The global dermatology drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amgen, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, AbbVie, Galderma S.A., LEO Pharma A/S, Bayer AG, GlaxosmithKline, Eli Lilly And Company, Novartis AG and Perrigo Company Plc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Dermatology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of dermatology drugs global market. The market report analyzes dermatology drugs global market size, dermatology drugs global market growth drivers, dermatology drugs global market segments, dermatology drugs global market major players, dermatology drugs market growth across geographies, and dermatology drugs market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The dermatology drugs market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

