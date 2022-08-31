Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Genito-Urinary Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Genito-Urinary Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Genito-Urinary Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the genito-urinary drugs market size is expected to grow from $40.40 billion in 2021 to $42.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The genito-urinary drugs market share is expected to reach $63.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%. According to the genito-urinary drugs market analysis, the aging population profile of most countries contributed to the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Genito-Urinary Drugs Market

Genito-urinary drugs market trends include pharmaceutical companies investing in development of new class drugs for treating overactive bladders (OAB). Earlier anti-muscarinic agents have been used for the treatment of OAB. Going forward, the market is expected to be driven by a new class of drug known as beta-3 adrenergic agonists that has been increasingly used to treat OAB. Beta-3 adrenergic agonists are drugs which cause the bladder muscles to relax without causing side effects such as dry mouth. For instance, In December 2019, GEMTESA's new drug application (NDA) was submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and it was accepted for review in March 2020. GEMTESA ® is a beta-3 adrenergic agonist used to treat overactive bladder (OAB) in adults with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency.

Overview Of The Genito-Urinary Drugs Market

The genito-urinary drugs market consists of sales of genito-urinary drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce genito-urinary drugs to treat genito- urinary diseases such as urinary tract infections, male reproductive diseases, voiding diseases, female reproductive diseases, glomerular disorders, urinary calculi, cystic kidney disease, Reno vascular diseases, benign prostate diseases, and other related diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce infertility drugs, hormonal contraceptives, erectile dysfunction drugs and hormonal replacement drugs to treat infertility, infections and prevent pregnancy. It also consists of establishments which produce drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy, drugs for urinary incontinence and overactive bladder, diuretics to treat urinary calculi, glomerular disorders and other urinary disorders.

Genito-Urinary Drugs Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Hormonal Contraceptives, Drugs for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy, Drugs for Infertility, Drugs for Erectile Dysfunction, Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, Drugs for Infections and Others, Drugs for Hormonal Replacement Therapy, Diuretics

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

• By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

• By Mode of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

• By Geography: The global genito-urinary drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Sanofi S.A, GlaxosmithKline, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Reckitt, Benckiser Group plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co ltd, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA and Daiichi Sankyo Company.





