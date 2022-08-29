Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market Size Hit USD 118.31 Bn by 2029, At a CAGR of 29.50% - Data Bridge Market Research

Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market

Data Bridge Market Research offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on the Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market - Trends and Forecast to 2029

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market was valued at USD 6.10 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 118.31 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 29.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Retail segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the expansion of e-commerce sector. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Consumers are inclining towards Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals as they are more digital, agile and innovative than a traditional payment processes. These solutions have successfully taken over various verticals, including payments and transfers, among others. The rise in the adoption cashless digitalized payment systems is being witnessed throughout the globe with the recent trend of going 'cashless'. Google Pay and Amazon even offer loyalty rewards in the form of discounts to their consumers for making payments through their applications.

Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market Analysis:

This Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on virtual payment (POS) terminals market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Some of the major players operating in virtual payment (POS) terminals market are

* Google (US)

* Amazon (US)

* Paytm (India)

* Ingenico Group. (France)

* VeriFone, Inc. (US)

* First Data Corporation (US)

* NCR Corporation (US)

* Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (US)

* Elavon Inc. (US)

* Castles Technology (Taiwan)

* EGIDE (India)

* Squirrel Systems (Canada)

* Newland Payment Technology (Brazil)

* CitiXsys Technologies (India)

* PAX Technology (China)

* Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd (China)

* Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

* The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

* Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

* Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

* The major countries in each region are analysed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

* The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals industry.

Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market Drivers:

* Increase in Demand for Contactless Payment Processes

The increase in demand for Seamless and contactless payment processes rising the use of credit/debit cards for transactions across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the virtual payment (POS) terminals market.

* Use of Cards in Various Sectors

The rise in the use of cards across various sectors including healthcare, hospitality, retail, and entertainment, for installing these terminals and supporting the industry progression accelerate the market growth.

* Use of Mobile Wallets

The surge in the use of mobile wallets to drive consumer attention further influence the market. Also, rise in consumer interest in mobile payments and offers provided by mobile wallet companies have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the virtual payment (POS) terminals market.

Opportunities:

Furthermore, extensive use of online shopping platforms extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, advancements in digital systems will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges:

On the other hand, unreliable Internet connectivity and security issues related to payment transactions are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, stringent regulations and concerns regarding security are projected to challenge the virtual payment (POS) terminals market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Objective of Studies:

* To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals market.

* To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals market based on various factors-price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

* To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries-North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

* To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

* To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

* To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

* To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals market.

Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market Segmentations:

Solution:

* Professional Services

* Software Platforms

Industry Vertical:

* Consumer Electronics

* Retail

* Warehouses

* Hospitality

* Food and Beverages

Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the virtual payment (POS) terminals market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

