Hematology Drugs Global Market Estimated To Grow At 19% Rate

The Business Research Company's Hematology Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Hematology Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the hematology drugs market size is expected to grow from $33.06 billion in 2021 to $36.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The hematology drugs industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hematology drugs market is expected to reach $73.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.5%. According to the hematology drugs market analysis, the market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Hematology Drugs Market

According to the hematology drugs market research, tranexamic acid is increasingly being used to prevent postpartum hemorrhage (blood loss of over 500 ml or 1,000 ml within 24 hours of childbirth) due to its low price and wide availability. Tranexamic acid is an antifibrinolytic drug that helps in reducing bleeding in surgical and trauma patients, including women with postpartum hemorrhage. According to the World Maternal Antifibrinolytic (WOMAN) trial, using tranexamic acid within three hours of childbirth lowered death from bleeding by 31% and reduced the need for laparotomy (emergency bleeding control surgery) by 36%. The trial included over 20,000 women from 193 hospitals in 21 countries.

Overview Of The Hematology Drugs Market

The hematology drugs market consists of sales of hematology drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce hematology drugs to treat diseases such as genetic disorders, anemia, and other related diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce blood products such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and fresh frozen plasma. It also consists of establishments which produce of anemia and other blood disorder drugs to treat anemia, hemophilia and blood clots.

Hematology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Blood Products, Anemia and Other Blood Disorder Drugs

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

• By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

• By Mode of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

• By Geography: The global hematology drugs market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amgen, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., CSL, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi S.A, Daiichi Sankyo Company and Pfizer Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Hematology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of hematology drugs global market. The market report analyzes hematology drugs global market size, hematology drugs global market growth drivers, hematology drugs global market segments, hematology drugs market major players, hematology drugs market growth across geographies, and hematology drugs market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The hematology drugs market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

