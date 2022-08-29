Dental Consumables Market Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and Industry growth driving due to aging population

Traveling abroad for dental care saves money and contributes to the growth of the dental consumable market

The global dental consumables market is expected to grow at 10.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 64.37 billion by 2028 from USD 26.21 billion in 2019.

Dental consumables find application in the treatment of dental disorders such as tooth reclamation, issues related to gingival tissues, dental disabilities, dental caries, and periodontal infections. Rising cases of dental issues over the world are driving the extension of the dental consumables market size.

Driven by growing cases of dental clutter and rising demand for invasive dental procedures, the dental consumables market is anticipated to exhibit consistent growth through 2028. Moreover contributing to this growth is the increment in dental tourism in creating economies such as China and India, on the side a developing geriatric population.

Key players are focusing on advancements and new product launches to induce ahead within the market.





Some of the major companies are Straumann Holdings AG (Switzerland), Envista Holding Corporation(US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), and 3M Company (US) and many more.

Key players are increasing their share in the market by anticipating future demand and innovating. They are adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisition to enter the arena which was not touched before.

Market Developments

For instance, Dentsply Sirona Endodontics announced the launch of its X-Smart IQ digital endodontics ecosystem and app, which assists and guides dental professionals through every step of the endodontic process.

Dentsply Sirona also announced the acquisition of RTD, a worldwide leader in fiber endodontic posts.





Regional outlook- North America is expected to grow as a result of increasing oral problems and a rise in the region’s geriatric population, which leads to an increase in demand for dental consumables. North America, led by the United States, is also expected to grow, as government healthcare spending rises, as does people’s disposable income in the region.

Dental Consumables Market Scope and Segmentation

Report Feature Details Base Year: 2021 CAGR 10.5% Projection Period: 2022-2028 Market Details: revenue and forecast, CAGR, Market value, share, and Y-o-Y growth by segment and region Segment Covered: By Application, by End users. Regional and Country Scope North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico



Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC



Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe



South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA Largest Market



North America- 30% Market Growth



One of the most profitable segments of the medical tourism industry is dental tourism. In recent years, this market has grown exponentially, with countries such as India, Mexico, Hungary, Poland, and Turkey emerging as fast-growing dental tourism destinations. Growth in these markets can be attributed primarily to lower dental treatment costs in these countries when compared to developed economies, as well as infrastructural developments in these countries.



Rising Adoption of Cosmetic Dentistry to Fuel Demand



Increasing focus on physical appearance is one of the key drivers of the worldwide dental consumables market. The trend of dental makeovers is picking up traction, making openings for aesthetic and cosmetic dentistry. This trend is picking up more popularity in particular age groups such as millennials and gen Y.

According to a recent study conducted by the American Foundation of Corrective Dentistry (AACD), the field of corrective dentistry is anticipated to proceed its development trajectory. AACD, in its report notices that, the showcase will witness a request surge post the COVID 19 pandemic, and the cosmetic dentistry will include life and revenue to the global dental consumables market.





Key Market Segments: Dental consumables Market

Dental Consumables Market by Application, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)





Implants

Prosthetics

Orthodontics

Endodontics

Infection Control

Periodontics

Whitening Products

Finishing Products

Sealants

Splints





Dental Consumables Market by End-User, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)





Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Other End Users

Detailed TOC of Global Dental Consumables Market Research Report 2022

1



Overview of Dental Consumables Market (2019-2028) 2 Market Competition by Players/Suppliers 2019 and 2028 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2028) 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Dental Consumables Market 7 Global Dental Consumables Market by Application & by end users; Players/Suppliers Profiles (2019-2028) 8 Global Company Share Analysis 9 Dental Consumables Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Dental Consumables Market Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and



data source 11 Project Approach 12 Dental Consumables Market Effect Factors Analysis and Market Size (Value and



Volume) Forecast (2019-2028) 13 Sourcing and Marketing Strategy Analysis 14 Report Coverage- Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

