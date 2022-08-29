Sustainable Packaging Market 2021 Next Big Thing | Amcor, Mondi PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co, BASF SE

Emergen Research Logo

Growing awareness regarding environmental concerns and strict government regulations against toxic packaging solutions is driving the demand of the market.

Sustainable Packaging Market Size – USD 280.60 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends –Growing awareness regarding environmental concerns.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sustainable Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 469.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The sector is anticipated to grow as a result of severe limitations on the use of single-use plastics and growing consumer awareness of sustainable packaging. The business is expected to expand steadily because of the expanding food and beverage sector, which is using packaging made of recyclable and biodegradable materials more and more. The foodservice business is switching to goods manufactured from paper or compostable substitutes for single-use plastic straws, lids, closures, caps, cups, and food trays. Because of shifting consumer tastes toward packaged foods and convenience, the foodservice industry will continue to see an increase in product demand.

The pandemic has caused a disruption in the supply chain and raw material supplies. People are facing a financial crisis for which they can curb down their food expenses, which can adversely affect the food demand industry. As food demand is inelastic, it will have a positive effect on the market in the long run. Due to the COVID-19, the sustainable packaging industry manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and strategies, which may result in the industry’s growth over the forecast period.

The global Sustainable packaging market report offers extensive knowledge and information about the sustainable packaging market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends.

Due to a growing consumer base that sets a high value on the packaging of consumer products, foods, and beverages, the market in the U.S. is predicted to grow rapidly in the years to come. Manufacturers in the area are adjusting to shifting consumer tastes and shifting to more environmentally friendly options. In order to advance their environmental initiatives, many major firms in the consumer products industry, including Unilever and Procter & Gamble, have started incorporating post-consumer recycled plastics in their packaging solutions. Hindustan Unilever Limited, a Unilever company, has made the commitment to convert from commodity polymers to performance-based polymers by the year

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

The COVID-19 pandemic could in no way jeopardize industry growth. Key market players are skeptical about the future of the industry and seek to build ways to aid in this challenging situation. The industry had a major effect on the pandemic, and numerous large plants had to interrupt their production and other activities. The normal lockout in various parts of the country makes for a shortage of capital. Contributing to major deterioration of domestic demand were trade, exports, and imports from abroad in COVID-19.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive swot analysis and porter's five forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., WestRock Company, BASF SE, Tetra Laval International S.A., Ball Corporation, Sealed Air Condition, and Bemis Company, among others.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the sustainable packaging market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns.

𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The Paper and Paper board segment holds a significant share in the market due to its decomposing property. Companies are embracing more eco-friendly and bio-degradable packaging materials that can be recycled, renewed, and reused, which is boosting the sales of the industry. Moreover, consumers have become more aware of environmental issues and are shifting their preferences towards more convenient and affordable packaging like paper or paper boards.

The food & beverage segment is the major end-user of the market. An increasing number of restaurants and diners are boosting the sales of the products. Following the Food & Beverage segment, the HealthCare sector is also experiencing significant growth over the forecast period as an increased amount of pharmaceuticals materials are transported with the packaging materials' help.

Asia-Pacific has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the high level of awareness among consumers regarding the harmful effects of toxic packaging material. Moreover, the initiatives taken by the authorities of several countries in the region to ban the low-grade polythene and encourage the use of eco-friendly packaging are driving the market in the region.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Metal

Others

𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Reusable Packaging

Recyclable Packaging

Degradable Packaging

𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

HealthCare

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What is the growth rate of the sustainable packaging market ? Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the sustainable packaging market industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

What is the anticipated market valuation of sustainable packaging market industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the sustainable packaging market ?

