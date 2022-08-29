Leasing Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

Leasing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Leasing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Leasing Global Market Report 2022”, the leasing market size is expected to grow from $1352.88 billion in 2021 to $1528.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The leasing market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The leasing market is expected to reach $2403.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.0%. According to the leasing market analysis, the emergence of startups as major clients of leasing service providers is expected to drive the market.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of leasing market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1945&type=smp

Key Trends In The Leasing Market

Internet of Things technology is widely being used by car rental and leasing companies to maintain and manage fleets. Internet of things is a network of internet connected objects or devices able to collect and exchange data using embedded sensors. According to ABI Research, a US based technology company, 30 million new connected vehicles are sold worldwide in 2020, accounting for about 41% of all new auto sales. Furthermore, approximately 94 million IoT connected cars are shipped in 2021, which is likely to be 82% of all cars shipped. Using IoT technology, car leasing companies are able to access odometer and diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) in real time that facilitates fleet maintenance. This technology is also being used by car rental companies to check fuel level information at the point of car return, eliminating the need for staff to check fuel levels manually. Further, virtual key solutions for locking and unlocking of door help avoid management of large number of physical keys. For example, car rental firm Hertz is implementing IoT technology to provide keyless car rental services and manage its fleet to reduce cos

Overview Of The Leasing Market

The leasing market consists of sales of leasing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use a wide variety of tangible goods such as consumer goods, industrial machinery and equipment, automobiles and others and assign intangible assets such as trademarks to customers in return for a periodic rental or lease payment.

Learn more on the global leasing market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/leasing-global-market-report

Leasing Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Automotive Equipment Leasing, Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers, Machinery Leasing, Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Lease Type: Closed Ended Lease, Option to Buy Lease, Sub-Vented Lease, Others

• By Geography: The global leasing market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Enterprise Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., McDonald's, Daimler AG, LeasePlan Corporation N.V., General Electric Company, United Rentals Inc, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V, Tokyo Century and Ford Motor Co.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Leasing Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of leasing market. The market report analyzes leasing global market size, leasing global market growth drivers, leasing global market segments, leasing global market major players, leasing global market growth across geographies, and leasing global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The leasing market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Automobile Rental And Leasing Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automobile-rental-and-leasing-market

Machinery Leasing Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/machinery-leasing-global-market-report

Automotive Equipment Leasing Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-equipment-leasing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ