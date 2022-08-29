Male Infertility Market Size was estimated at $3.18 billion in 2020| CAGR 4.8%- IndustryARC
Infertility affects about 8% to 12% of couples around the world. Male factor infertility accounts for about 40 percent to 50 percent in all cases.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Male Infertility Market size was estimated at $3.18 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Male infertility is a condition that is characterized by the failure of a man's reproductive system to achieve a pregnancy after a period of 12 months or more of unprotected sexual activity. Millions of people of reproductive age around the world are affected by infertility, which also has an impact on their families and societies. Infertility affects 48 million couples and 186 million people worldwide, according to WHO estimates. Infertility in men is most often caused by problems with sperm ejection, sperm absence or low amounts, or sperm that have abnormal morphology and movement (motility). Assisted Reproductive Technologies address a broad range of infertility therapies that provide options for males with issues like low sperm count, poor sperm content, and poor motility.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Male Infertility Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, The Europe region held 31.3% of the total market share in 2020 owing to the availability of well-equipped and specialized fertility clinics and increasing acceptance of expensive treatment options.
2. Increase in the prevalence of infertility diseases that demand assisted reproductive technology treatment and surgical procedures is the major driving force for the Male Infertility Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Male Infertility Market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. DNA fragmentation is a relatively new technique that has quickly gained popularity and is now widely used in developing countries. Even so, owing to the high cost, the method has yet to gain acceptance in developed countries or be accepted as a normal practice.
2. Based on treatment, the global market is segmented into assisted reproductive technology and surgery, and hormone treatment and medications. Assisted reproductive technology and surgery account for the highest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
3. Based on geography, Europe dominated the Male Infertility Market with a regional share of 31.3% in 2020 followed by North America and APAC. The rising geriatric population, diseases, and increasing acceptance of minimally invasive procedures are the major factors driving the growth in this region.
4. Asia Pacific region is predicted to see the demand maturing in Male Infertility Market owing to the growing population, increased awareness about male infertility disease, and available treatment options during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Male Infertility industry are -
1. Halotech DNA
2. Bayer AG
3. EMD Serono Inc
4. Endo International plc
5. Vitrolife
