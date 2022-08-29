Insights Into The Global Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Global Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market Report by TBRC covers market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2022”, the heavy and civil engineering construction market is expected to grow from $1742.92 billion in 2021 to $1921.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the heavy and civil engineering construction global market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The heavy and civil engineering construction market is expected to reach $2733.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%. Technological development will drive the growth of heavy and civil engineering construction during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market

The offshore productivity or the productivity of marine contractors has been increasing in recent years owing to better automation and monitoring technologies. This increase in productivity is seen particularly in dredging, land reclamation and offshore construction of oil platforms, and can be attributed to mechanical technology improvements, automation and better monitoring of offshore construction projects.

Overview Of The Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market

The heavy and civil engineering construction market consists of sales of heavy and civil engineering construction services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that undertake heavy and civil engineering construction projects (e.g. highways and dams), and by specialty trade contractors, whose primary activity is the production of a specific component for such projects. The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, or maintenance and repairs. The sales revenues earned from construction projects involving water resources (e.g. dredging and land drainage) and projects involving open space improvement (e.g., parks and trails) are included in this market. Establishments whose primary activity is the subdivision of land into individual building lots usually perform various additional site-improvement activities (e.g. road building and utility line installation) and their sales revenues are included in this market.

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Utility System Construction, Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction, Other Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction

By Organisation Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

Subsegments Covered: Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction, Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction, Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction, Roads And Highways, Bridges And Tunnels, Other Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction, Marine And Ports Construction, Rail Road Construction, Sea Wall Construction, All Other Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction

By Geography: The global heavy and civil engineering construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as China Railway Group Ltd., China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Communications Construction Co., Ltd., China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., Power Construction Corporation of China.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of heavy and civil engineering construction global market. The market report gives heavy and civil engineering construction market analysis, heavy and civil engineering construction global market size, heavy and civil engineering construction global market share, heavy and civil engineering construction market growth drivers, heavy and civil engineering construction market segments, heavy and civil engineering construction market major players, heavy and civil engineering construction market growth across geographies, and heavy and civil engineering construction global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The heavy and civil engineering construction market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

