Hostels Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Hostels Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Hostels Global Market Report 2022”, the hostels market is expected grow from $364.32 billion in 2021 to $451.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1%. The growth in the hostels market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s hostels industry outlook the market is expected to reach $840.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.8%. The rise of solo travel is a key factor driving the growth of the hostels market.

Key Trends In The Hostels Market

The introduction of hybrid hostels is a key trend in the hostels market. To satisfy young urban professional travelers, hybrid hostels combines the affordability and sociability of dorm-accommodation with the upscale facilities of traditional hotels.

Overview Of The Hostels Market

The hostels market consists of sales of hostels and related services. A hostel can be described as a kind of budget-friendly shared accommodation that has a common area. Hostels typically have dorm-style rooms for travellers, but private rooms and hotel-like facilities are also available nowadays. Hostels prefer to concentrate on building a sociable atmosphere and are much less costly than a hotel.

Hostels Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Students, Workers, Others

• By Price Point: Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury

• By Mode of Booking: Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Others

• By Geography: The global hostels market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Hostelworld, Hostelling International, Green Tortoise Hostel; London Backpackers, Newquay Backpackers, Canada Hostels, WOKSEN, Cloudbeds, A&O Hotels and Hostels, OPERA Property Management System (PMS), Hotelogix PMS, Maestro PMS, MSI CloudPM, Frontdesk Anywhere, Rezlynx PMS, RoomMaster, Safestay plc and eZee Frontdesk.

Hostels Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of hostels market. The market report analyzes hostels global market size, hostels global market growth drivers, hostels global market segments, hostels global market major players, hostels global market growth across geographies, hostels global market trends and hostels global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The hostels market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



