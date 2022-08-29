Global Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Multifamily Modular And Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2022”, the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market is expected to grow from $38.50 billion in 2021 to $41.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market is expected to reach $54.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%. The benefits associated with modular construction is projected to contribute to the growth of the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market.

Key Trends In The Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market

Initiatives by governments across countries to promote sustainable buildings and wastage reduction along with mandating the use of modular and prefabricated systems is a major trend shaping the growth of the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market.

Overview Of The Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market

The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market consists of sales revenue earned by companies that are engaged in the construction of multifamily modular and prefabricated homes. Modular construction is a process wherein units are built and inspected offsite in a manufacturing facility while podium, foundation, and infrastructure are built onsite. This method is used to increase housing production by accelerating construction time and reducing construction costs.

Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Permanent, Relocatable

• By Material: Steel, Precast Concrete, Wood, Plastic, Others

• By Geography: The global multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Guerdon Modular Buildings, ATCO, Laing O'Rourke, Red Sea International Company, Vinci Construction Grands Projects, Bouygues Construction, Skanska AB, Kleusberg GmbH & Co. KG, Algeco, Katerra.

