Insights Into The Global Trust And Foundations Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Trust And Foundations Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Trust And Foundations Global Market Report 2022”, the trust and foundations market size is expected to grow from $142.97 billion in 2021 to $154.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The trust and foundations market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The trust and foundations market is expected to reach $204.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%. According to the trust and foundations market analysis, an increase in charity by people to several foundations is driving the market.

Key Trends In The Trust And Foundations Market

There is an increase in NGOs catering to climate change activism as this is a widespread issue affecting several people and communities. Young people around the world are majorly elevating their voices on the issue if environmental change. From Greta’s movement, ‘Fridays for Future’ to the Madrid Climate Change Conference, all are focused on directing the attention towards climate change. For instance, the United Nations carries out its efforts to protect the environment with the help of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Another organization working in the direction of climate change is the Green Climate Fund that helps by providing financial assistance to the projects directed towards protecting the environment.

Overview Of The Trust And Foundations Market

The trust and foundations market consists of sales of trust and foundations services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate grant-making foundations or charitable trusts. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trust And Foundations Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Grantmaking Non-Profit, Public Foundation, Corporate Foundation, Company-Sponsored Foundation, Grantmaking Public Charities, Independent Foundations, Community Foundation, Private Family Foundation, Arts Foundation, Operating Foundations

• By Type of Donors: Small Scale Donor, Mid-Scale Donor, Major Donors

• By Frequency of Donation: Recurring Donors, Lapsed Donors, New Donors

• By Geography: The global trust and foundations market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as United Way Worldwide, Feeding America, Task Force for Global Health, Salvation Army, American National Red Cross, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Americares Foundation, Food for the Poor, United States Fund for UNICEF, MAP International, Mount Sinai Health Systems, Save the Children Federation, Mayo Clinic, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Open Society Foundations, Ford Foundation, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, United Nations Foundation, John D and Catherine T Macarthur Foundation, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The market report analyzes trust and foundations market size, trust and foundations global market growth drivers, trust and foundations global market segments, trust and foundations global market major players, trust and foundations market growth across geographies, and trust and foundations market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

