Nanomaterials Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2022”, the nanomaterials market is expected to grow from $10.87 billion in 2021 to $12.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The change in the nanomaterial market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The nanomaterials market is expected to reach $21.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.1%. The increase in the usage of nanomaterials in the healthcare industry across the globe is contributing to the growth of the nanomaterials market.

Key Trends In The Nanomaterials Market

Product innovations are shaping the nanomaterials market. Major companies operating in the nanomaterials sector are focused on new product innovations to meet customers' demands and increase their market share.

Overview Of The Nanomaterials Market

The nanomaterials market consists of sales of nanomaterials by entities (such as organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that have extremely small dimensions which either occur naturally or are produced as a by-product of some chemical reactions. Nanomaterials are produced purposefully to perform some specific functions. Nanomaterials research uses improvements in materials metrology and synthesis gained in favor of microfabrication studies to offer a materials science-based perspective to nanotechnology.

Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Material Type: Carbon Based Nanomaterials, Metal and Non-Metal Oxides, Metal Based Nanomaterials, Dendrimers Nanomaterials, Nanoclay, Nanocellulose, Others

• By Structure Type: Non-Polymer Organic Nanomaterials, Polymeric Nanomaterials

• By End User: Paint and Coatings, Packaging, Construction, Electronics and Consumer Goods, Others

• By Geography: The global nanomaterials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BASF SE, Bayer AG, Chasm Technologies Ltd., Cnano Technology, DuPont Air Products Nanomaterials LLC, Elmarco Ltd., Finetex ENE, Glonatech SA, Kuraray, Nanocyl SA, NanoViricides Inc, Sumitomo Corporation, Showa Denko, Zyvex Technologies, US Research Nanomaterials Inc., Nanocomposix Inc., Frontier Carbon Corporation, Nanoshel LLC, SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., Cytodiagnostics Inc., Strem Chemicals Inc., and American Elements Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

