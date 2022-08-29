Global Pet Food Packaging Market to Progress at CAGR of 3.9% by 2027 - According to current analysis by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Pet Food Packaging Market Trend – High demand in the North America region.

Pet Food Packaging Market Size – USD 9.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pet Food Packaging Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Pet Food Packaging Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Pet Food Packaging industry for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The pet food packaging market is projected to reach value of USD 13.27 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market for pet food packaging can be attributed to high rate of pet adoption and growing trend of pet humanization. Various animal shelters and individual pet lovers are joining forces to educate people in order to increase awareness about pet adoption through social media or by organizing multiple camps. People have started to accept their pets as a member of their family. This perception has created significant increase in the demand for packed food products for animals.

Competitive Landscape:

The Pet Food Packaging report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the Pet Food Packaging market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

The major companies studied in the report are:

Amcor Plc, Mondi Plc, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, Goglio S.p.A, Huhtamaki OYJ, Berry Global Group Inc., Ardagh Group S.A, Transcontinental Inc., AptarGroup, Inc.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In January 2020, Amcor plc. acquired Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), a manufacturer of packaging products. This acquisition would allow Amcor plc. to expand its customer base and enhance its presence in the global market. The investment is expected to help the acquirer to further strengthen its packaging capabilities for products such as pet care products, beverages, medicines, food, personal care products, and other consumer products.

In November 2019, Huhtamaki launched its state-of-the-art flexible packaging unit in Egypt. Through this investment, Huhtamaki entered the manufacturing industry for flexible packaging in Africa.

The pet food packagingmarket in North America was valued at USD 3.14 Billion in 2019 and it is estimated to expand at a rate of 4.5% during the forecast period. The people in this region are more influenced by the on-the-go lifestyle and prefer ready-to-eat food, which is driving the pet food packaging market in the region.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the Pet Food Packaging market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Pet Food Packaging industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the Pet Food Packaging market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Types of Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027)

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Metals

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027)

Cans

Pouches

Bags

Cartons

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027)

Dog

Cat

Fish

Bird

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the Pet Food Packaging market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The Pet Food Packaging report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected Pet Food Packaging market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Pet Food Packaging market.

The report further analyses the changing Pet Food Packaging market dynamics.

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the Pet Food Packaging market growth.

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors.

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies.

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

