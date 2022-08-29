Personal Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

Personal Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Personal Services Global Market Report 2022”, the personal services market share is expected to grow from $1024.97 billion in 2021 to $1167.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The personal services market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1721.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%. According to the personal services market analysis, the market's growth is expected to be aided by stable economic growth forecast in many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Personal Services Market

Personal services industry trends include beauty salons, spas are increasingly marketing their services through online platforms. These websites or applications allow customers to book appointments with beauticians who provide services such as haircut, styling, makeup, massage and others at the customer's premise. For instance, Lisa, an online platform offers haircuts, massage, manicures and others at home upon making prior booking. Other such online personal care service platforms include Glamsquad, Urban Company, Luxit and Glamazon.

Overview Of The Personal Services Market

The personal services market consists of sales of personal services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide personal and laundry services to individuals, households, and businesses.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Personal Care Services, Death Care Services, Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services, Other Personal Services, Private Household Services

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Distribution Channel: Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Online Retail Channels, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global personal services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Service Corporation International, Elis SA, Fantastic Sams, Weight Watchers International Inc, Spotless Group Holdings Ltd, Tivity Health, Dignity plc, Regis Corporation, ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE and CSC Serviceworks Holdings Inc.

Personal Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of personal services market. The market report analyzes personal services market size, personal services global market growth drivers, personal services global market segments, personal services global market major players, personal services global market growth across geographies, and personal services market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The personal services global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

