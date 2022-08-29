Hospitality Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Hospitality Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Hospitality Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Hospitality Global Market Report 2022”, the hospitality market is expected to grow from $3,952.87 billion in 2021 to $4,548.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The growth in the hospitality market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hospitality market is expected to reach $6,715.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%. The hospitality market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of hospitality market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3599&type=smp

Key Trends In The Hospitality Market

Hotels are using technologies that are transforming the customer experience. Some technologies are leading to significant improvements and savings in the hospitality market. The most significant trends in this market are the use of near field communication (NFC) technology, infrared technologies, and robots. NFC gives users the ability to exchange data between devices, making mobile payments an instant, secure process. Infrared sensors are used in hotels to address customer complaints involving housekeeping interruptions. Hotels are also using robots to deliver amenities to guest rooms and for many other functional purposes. Hotel operators are investing in systems and technologies that can automate processes and personalize the experience for guests

Overview Of The Hospitality Market

The hospitality market consists of sales of accommodation and food services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide customers with lodging and/or prepare meals, snacks, and beverages for immediate consumption. The market covers both accommodation and food services because the two activities are often combined at the same establishment.

Learn more on the global hospitality market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospitality-global-market-report

Hospitality Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Non-Residential Accommodation Services, Food And Beverage Services

• By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

• Subsegments Covered: Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation, Camping And Caravanning, Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation, Restaurants And Mobile Food Services, Bars And Cafes, Catering Services And Food Contractors

• By Geography: The global hospitality market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Compass group plc, Starbucks, Sodexo, Marriott International, Aramark corporation, McDonald's, Darden Restaurants, McDonald's, Darden Restaurants, Yum China Holdings Inc., Chipotle and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Hospitality Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of hospitality market. The market report gives hospitality market analysis, hospitality global market size, hospitality global market share, hospitality global market growth drivers, hospitality global market segments, hospitality global market major players, hospitality global market growth across geographies, and hospitality market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The hospitality market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hotel-and-other-travel-accommodation-global-market-report

Hostels Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hostels-global-market-report

Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/students-and-workers-non-residential-accommodation-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ