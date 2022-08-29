Global Voluntary Health Organizations Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Voluntary Health Organizations Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Voluntary Health Organizations Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Voluntary Health Organizations Global Market Report 2022”, the voluntary health organizations market size is expected to grow from $37.40 billion in 2021 to $40.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The voluntary health organizations market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The voluntary health organizations market share is expected to reach $54.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. According to the voluntary health organizations industry analysis, increased voluntary contributions are expected to drive the market.

Key Trends In The Voluntary Health Organizations Market

Introduction to online fundraising is gaining popularity in the voluntary health organizations market. Major players operating in the industry are highly focused on introducing digital philanthropy which is widely favorable among donors (and the non-profits they support). For instance, according to fundraising statistics 2021, 60% of millennials give an average of $481 to NGOs, while online donations accounted for 14.1% of all gifts received by nonprofits. In 2020, online giving is expected to increase by 21%. Facebook fundraisers accounted for 1.3% of all online earnings for nonprofits. In 2020, revenue from Facebook Fundraisers increased by 14%.

Overview Of The Voluntary Health Organizations Market

The voluntary health organizations market consists of sales of voluntary health services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in raising funds for health-related research such as disease prevention (heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and others), health education, and patient services. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Mode of Donation: Online Donation, Offline Donation

• By Organization Type: Multilateral Organizations, Bilateral Single Government Agency, Non-Governmental

• By Organization Location: Domestic, International

• By Geography: The global voluntary health organizations market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Mercy Ships, American Heart Association, Angelwood, Valley Aids Council, March of Dimes, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, American Lung Association, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Center Industries, AccessCNY, American College Of Cardiology Foundation, American Diabetes Association, Arizona Partnership For Immunization, Arc Of Nepa, Acadiana Concern For Aids Relief, Mains'l California, Maui Family YMCA, Parkview Huntington Family and Young Men's Christian Association.

Voluntary Health Organizations Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of voluntary health organizations global market. The market report analyzes voluntary health organizations global market size, voluntary health organizations global market growth drivers, voluntary health organizations global market segments, voluntary health organizations global market major players, voluntary health organizations global market growth across geographies, and voluntary health organizations global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The voluntary health organizations global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

