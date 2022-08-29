Zatuchni & Associates Represents Workers in Prevailing Wage Claims Against Environmental Services Companies

Zatuchni & Associates is representing environmental services workers who have been underpaid, according to New Jersey’s Prevailing Wage Act.

LAMBERTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What’s fair is fair. And what’s the law is the law. According to a recent lawsuit filed by Zatuchni & Associates, the respected employment law firm with a track record of successfully resolving employment disputes across a wide range of employment matters, multiple environmental services workers were underpaid.

According to New Jersey law, “prevailing wage rates” are minimum hourly rates that are established by the New Jersey Department of Labor. The New Jersey law spells out that laborers, craftsmen and/or apprentices on a public work project or at certain specified locations, such as public utilities, may qualify for the prevailing wage under the New Jersey supplementary statutes to the Prevailing Wage Act.

Zatuchni & Associates, Employment Lawyers is now representing the environmental services workers in actions against two large industrial services companies: Clean Harbors and Hydrochem.

In the wake of 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, the Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G) embarked on a major infrastructure project called “Energy Strong,” to upgrade and reconstruct its electrical grid and gas facilities across the State of New Jersey. Also, PSE&G hired numerous contractors to work on these site upgrades.

“These lawsuits assert violations of two separate New Jersey statutes that require an employer to pay what are known as prevailing wage rates to laborers and supervisors working on construction projects undertaken by New Jersey public utilities,” explained David Zatuchni, founder and managing attorney of Zatuchni & Associates.

“The suits also allege that Clean Harbors and Hydrochem were used by PSE&G to provide the environmental containment, removal, and remediation component of the facility upgrade and reconstruction at PSE&G sites and that the structural upgrades and reconstruction performed at PSE&G facilities qualifies as “prevailing wage” work.

“We contend that these employees were paid well below the prevailing wage, in some instances, over the course of several years. The suits allege that the Clean Harbors and Hydrochem employees who performed work for the Energy Strong Program were legally entitled to prevailing wages, which were paid to other contractor employees working on those construction projects.

“If a worker is concerned about possibly having been illegally underpaid, it’s best to contact our office and/or the New Jersey Department of Labor,” Zatuchni suggested, “to verify if their job is protected by the Prevailing Wage Act.”

For more information, please visit https://www.zatlaw.com/about/ and https://www.zatlaw.com/about/david-zatuchni/

###

About Zatuchni & Associates, Employment Lawyers: Zatuchni & Associates in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between, who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

Contact Details:

287 South Main Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

United States