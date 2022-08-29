Document Capture Software Market to Reach USD 17.37 Bn by 2029, Exhibit a CAGR of 12.65% - Data Bridge Market Research

Document Capture Software Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research in its report titled of Document Capture Software Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the Document Capture Software market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.

Global Document Capture Software Market was valued at USD 6.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.37 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.65% in 2022 2029. Cloud is expected to witness high growth in the deployment type segments of the market owing to the rise in the adoption of cloud computing technology. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Global Document Capture Software Market Analysis:

This document capture software market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on document capture software market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Some of the major players operating in document capture software market are:

* KOFAX INC. (US)

* KnowledgeLake (US)

* IBM (US)

* Eastman Kodak Company (US)

* Hyland Software, Inc. and its affiliates (US)

* Ephesoft Inc. (US)

* Dell (US)

* DocStar (US)

* CAPSYS Technologies, Inc. (US)

* Artsyl Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

* 3D Systems, Inc. (US)

* HEXAGON (Sweden)

* Dassault Systèmes (France)

* Siemens (Germany)

* SolidCAM Ltd. (Germany)

* DP Technology Corp (US)

Key Benefits of the report:

* This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Document Capture Software industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

* The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Document Capture Software market share.

* The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight the global Document Capture Software market growth scenario.

* Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

* The report provides a detailed global Document Capture Software market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Document Capture Software Market Drivers:

* Emergence of SaaS-Based Document Capture Software

The emergence of SaaS-based document capture software solutions assisting organizations in declining the cost while enhancing their efficiency of deploying valuable IT infrastructure acts as one of the major factors driving the document capture software market.

* Rise in Awareness regarding Threats

The rise in awareness for threats associated with legal liability and compliance requirements in IT, Transportation and FMCG sectors accelerate market growth. The increase in demand for document capture software to manage data and improve effectiveness of the data in organization has a positive impact on the market.

* Requirements of the Web-Based Document Management

The increase in the requirements of web-based document management solutions to allow organizations to securely store, maintain, and access digital records in a systematic way further influences the market. These services offer a better understanding in a timely and effective manner.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the document capture software market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, adopting cloud computing technology in organizations extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, surge in investments will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, professional scalability, automation, and expertise issues are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, data sharing and security threats are projected to challenge the document capture software market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Global Document Capture Software Market Segmentations:

Deployment Type:

* On-Premise

* Cloud

* Hybrid

Solution:

* Cognitive Capture

* Mobile Capture

* Multiple-Channel Capture

Organization Site:

* Large Enterprise

* Small and Medium Enterprise

Industry:

* Telecom and IT

* Banking

* Transportation

* Logistics

* Financial Services and Insurance

* Retail

* Healthcare

* Energy

* Others

Document Capture Software Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the document capture software market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Table of Content: Global Document Capture Software Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Document Capture Software Market Report

Part 03: Global Document Capture Software Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Document Capture Software Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Document Capture Software Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

