Middle East and Africa Clinical Biomarkers Market Analysis by Trends, Growth, Future Scope, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

Increasing support to R&D from pharmaceuticals and biotech firms and low cost of clinical trials in developed economies are key factors driving market growth

Clinical Biomarkers Market Size – USD 17.98 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trends –High demand from developing economies ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical biomarkers market is expected to reach a market size of USD 38.79 Billion by 2027 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Rising need for customized medication worldwide, increasing investment in R&D initiatives to develop more efficient biomarkers, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, disorders, and cancers are key factors expected to drive growth of the global biomarker market over the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Clinical Biomarkers market. Also, to arrive at an accurate and unbiased market forecast, data collected from secondary research sources have been analyzed and validated through primaries.

Key Clinical Biomarkers Market participants include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, Epigenomics AG, and Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

Based on the type, the validation segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period due to extensive use of this product form in the pharmaceuticals industry, as these aid in detecting drug therapy failure by recognizing non-responders with distinct genetic profiles and weak therapeutic profiles.

The cardiovascular disease segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecasted period due to rising focus on discovering cardiac biomarkers to achieve a better understanding of the pathophysiology of these diseases.

Drug discovery and development segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global clinical biomarkers market in 2019. This segment also accounted for majority share of 38.2% among the other application segments in the North America market in 2019.

North America dominated other regional markets in the global clinical biomarkers market with a revenue share of 39.9% in 2019. This can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and illness and ambitious policy initiatives along with regional involvement of regulatory authorities, as well as key players in the industry.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical biomarkers market on the basis of type, disease, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Safety

Efficacy

Validation

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicines

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

