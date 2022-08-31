Global Red Wine Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Red Wine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Red Wine Global Market Report 2022”, the red wine market is expected to grow from $94.63 billion in 2021 to $102.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s red wine market outlook the market is expected to reach $127.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The increasing health awareness among consumers is expected to propel the growth of the red wine market going forward.

Key Trends In The Red Wine Market

The growing popularity of organic products is a key trend gaining popularity in the red wine market. Organic wine is a product that has been certified as organic by the government. Organic wine production must follow strict criteria that cover everything from pesticide usage to land management to storage and preservation.

Overview Of The Red Wine Market

The red wine market consists of sales of red wine by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which is produced by crushing and fermenting dark-colored, whole grapes. Red wine is a wine with a primarily red color that results from the natural pigment found in the peels of dark-colored grapes during fermentation. The alcohol content of red wine is typically between 12 -15%. Antioxidants abound in red wine, and moderate consumption is good for health.

Red Wine Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Sparkling Red Wine, Still Red Wine

• By Packaging Type: Bottles, Cans

• By Distribution Channel: Food Service, Retail

• By Geography: The global red wine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Accolade Wines, Caviro S.C.A., Vina Concha Y Toro S.A., Castel Winery Plc., E and J Gallo Winery, Grupo Peñaflor S.A., Diageo plc, Treasury Wine Estates, Constellation Brands, The Wine Group, Campari Group, Brown-Forman, Amvyx SA, Rémy Cointreau, Compagnia Del Vino SRL, and Pernod Ricard.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Red Wine Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides a red wine global market overview. The market report analyzes red wine market size, red wine industry growth drivers, red wine global market segmentation, red wine global market major players, red wine global market growth across geographies, and red wine global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

