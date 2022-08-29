Global Real Estate Rental Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2022”, the real estate rental market size is expected to grow from $2.16 trillion in 2021 to $2.40 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The real estate rental market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The real estate rental market is expected to reach $3.48 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Key Trends In The Real Estate Rental Market

According to the real estate rental market analysis, agents in the market are increasingly using new technologies such as online listing, video and virtual reality (VR), to provide better services to clients and strengthen the buyer-agent relationship. With advancements in technology, the role of real estate agents is shifting from just an information arbitrator to a local market expert and service provider. Online real estate listing services such as Zillow and realtor.com provide housing database and information on tax and purchase history. Technologies such as video, VR tours and e-signing services also streamline the real estate transactions. For instance, in June 2021, Cartus Corporation, a real estate services company based in the United States, launched a new technology-enabled global personnel solution under its Language and Intercultural Solutions business line. The new digital learning environment, as well as Language and Intercultural Solutions, assists employees in travelling and relocating to new locations, as well as coaching them through some of the most critical transitions in their professional and personal lives.

Overview Of The Real Estate Rental Market

The real estate rental market consists of sales of real estate rental services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that rent, lease and allow the use of buildings and/or land. The rent of goods or services is governed by a rental agreement or contract between an owner of a product and an end-user where a payment is made by the end-user for the temporary use of the product. The rental agreement is a document used for the occupying of space (either commercial or residential) for a period of time in exchange for monthly rent.

• By Type: Residential Buildings and Dwellings Rental Services, Non-Residential Buildings Rental Services, Mini warehouses and Self-Storage Units Rental Services, Other Rental Services

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Property Type: Fully Furnished, Semi-Furnished, Unfurnished

• By Geography: The global real estate rental market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Daito Trust Construction Co. Ltd., Brookfield Asset Management, American Tower Corporation, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, CapitaLand Limited, Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd., Xiamen C&D, Simon Property Group Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc and Leopalace21 Corporation.

Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of real estate rental market. The market report analyzes real estate rental global market size, real estate rental global market growth drivers, real estate rental global market segments, real estate rental global market major players, real estate rental global market growth across geographies, and real estate rental global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The real estate rental global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

