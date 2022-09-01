Activewear Market Size Driven by Rising Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities & Growing Demand for Activewear

Rising participation in sports and fitness activities and growing demand for activewear clothing and sports wear are expected to drive global market growth.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global activewear market size to reach USD 3280.36 million in 2027 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period. Key factors such growing awareness about positive impact of yoga, sports, and gymming on health, increasing inclination towards maintaining good health and fitness, and rising disposable income are expected to drive global market growth.

People across the globe are becoming health conscious day by day and are focused on maintaining good health and staying fit managing their hectic lifestyles. There has been a significant increase in the demand for activewear as these help in improving body movement in comparison with regular clothing. It also helps in preventing muscle sprays and other muscle-related injuries. This in turn has encouraged manufacturers and leading brands to display and launch their best activewear and sportswear. In addition, Young women and millennials are steadily engaging in home workouts, online yoga and pilates due to stringent restrictions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This has significantly increased the demand for various types of activewear.

Activewear labels can be segmented into 3 layers, next to skin garments, thermal or lightweight protective garments, and ultra-resistant garments used in extreme weather conditions. Activewear apparels offer advantages such as better breathability, static resistance, quick drying, and thermal resistance. Some of the high-demand activewear include shorts, sweatpants, skirts, leggings, yoga pants, sweatshirts, innerwear, and swimwear among others.

Revenue growth of the global market can be attributed to increasing inclination towards online shopping due to a variety of options, larger discounts, rising brand promotions on social media by influencers and actors, and growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable sportswear and activewear clothing. In addition, rising inclination towards trendy sports and clothing, increasing purchasing power, and rising investments by leading market players to develop adaptable, stylish, and sustainable activewear are expected to drive global market growth going ahead.

However, high cost of activewear due to brand name and volatile prices of raw materials, and rising number of counterfeit activewear products are expected to restrain overall market growth during the forecast period.

Polyester Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The polyester segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for polyester activewear among younger generations and millennials due to enhanced flexibility, washability, and durability, and availability of various types of running jackets, activewear shirts, and sweatpants.

Young Women Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The young women segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising adoption of home workouts, jogging, pilates, and yoga among young women, increasing inclination towards trendy and fashionable activewear clothing, and availability of various types of activewear that are breathable, static, and thermal resistant, and dry quickly.

Asia Pacific to Register Robust Revenue Growth:

Asia Pacific is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of chronic diseases across the region, rising awareness about the importance of healthy lifestyle, increasing participation in sports activities, running, swimming, and cycling, and rising investments for developing eco-friendly products.

Activewear Market By Company:

• Hanesbrands

• Mizuno

• ADIDAS

• Asics

• Columbia Sportswear

• NIKE

• VF

• PUMA

• Under Armour

• GAP

• Slyletica

• Jiannu

• H&M

The global activewear market is segmented based on type, application, and region:

Activewear Market Segment by Type:

• Polyester

• Nylon

• Neoprene

• Polypropylene

• Spandex

• Cotton

• Others

Activewear Market Segment by Application:

• Children

• Young Women

• Middle-aged Women

• Older Women

Activewear Market Segment by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Philippines

o Vietnam

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

