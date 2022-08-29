Insights Into The Global Commercial Services Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Commercial Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Commercial Services Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Commercial Services Global Market Report 2022”, the commercial services market size is expected to grow from $4572.13 billion in 2021 to $5147.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The commercial services market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. According to the commercial services market research, the market is expected to reach $7892.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3%.

Key Trends In The Commercial Services Market

Artificial intelligence is widely being used by business organizations in customer support activities as it considerably reduces operational costs. Artificial intelligence systems perform tasks that normally require human intelligence such as speech recognition, translation between languages, visual perception, decision-making. This technology enables handling of customer grievances and other interactions without human intervention, thereby increasing efficiency and reducing operational costs. It also helps manage support tickets in bulk, provides multi-language support and auto responding of bulk emails. According to a study by Oracle, nearly 8 out of 10 businesses have already implemented or planning to adapt artificial intelligence in customer support in 2020. Some of the companies using artificial intelligence in customer support include China Merchant Bank, Fiat Argentina, Toshiba France, KLM airlines.

Overview Of The Commercial Services Market

The commercial services market consists of sales of commercial services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform support activities for the day-to-day operations of other businesses or organizations.

Commercial Services Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Office Administrative Services, Facilities Support Services, Employment Services, Business Support Services, Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services, Waste Management and Remediation Services, Investigation and Security Services, Services to Buildings and Dwellings, Other Support Services

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Service Type: Hard Services, Soft Services, Other Services

• By Geography: The global commercial services market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as BCD Travel, Randstad Holding NV, Adecco Group, Travel Leaders Group, TUI Group, Recruit Holdings, ManpowerGroup Inc., Waste Management Inc., Securitas AB and Veolia Environment SA.



Commercial Services Global Market Report 2022 provides an overview of commercial services market. The market report analyzes commercial services global market size, commercial services global market growth drivers, commercial services market segments, commercial services market major players, commercial services global market growth across geographies, and commercial services global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.



The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies.

