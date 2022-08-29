Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Growth Trajectory

Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Global Market Report 2022”, the real estate agency and brokerage market is expected to grow from $1221.82 billion in 2021 to $1344.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the real estate agency and brokerage market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The real estate agency and brokerage market is expected to reach $1912.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%. Economic growth and a rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for residential and commercial buildings brokers, during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market

Real estate companies are investing in artificial intelligence applications to perform various functions such as property search, building management and design. Artificial intelligence is helping real estate companies to find people looking to buy or sell properties, find a suitable property based on customer requirements, redesign office spaces based on user behavior.

Overview Of The Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market

The real estate agency and brokerage services market consists of sales of real estate and brokerage services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that act as agents and/or brokers for real estate activities.

Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Residential Buildings and Dwellings Brokers, Non-Residential Buildings Brokers, Mini Warehouses and Self-Storage Units Brokers, Other Brokers

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Property Type: Fully Furnished, Semi-Furnished, Unfurnished

• By Geography: The global real estate agency and brokerage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Realogy Holdings Corp., Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CBRE Group, FirstService Corporation, Sekisui House, Savills plc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Colliers International and Shimizu Corporation.Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

