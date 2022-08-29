Cell Harvesting Market Would Rocket up to CAGR of 9.25% by 2029

Global Cell Harvesting Market

Cell Harvesting Market Development Trends, Insights And Competitive Analysis By 2029

The cell harvesting market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on cell harvesting market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the healthcare sector globally is escalating the growth of cell harvesting market.

Competitive Landscape and Cell Harvesting Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the cell harvesting market report are Alcami Corporation., Merck KGaA, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Charles River, Catalent, Inc, Avomeen, BioSpectra, Inc., Pace Analytical Services, LLC., Gibraltar Laboratories, TOXIKON, Activation Laboratories Ltd., MabPlex Inc., SGS SA, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Avance Biosciences Inc., Triclinic Labs, Inc., Lonza., STERIS plc., Boston Analytical, and Pharmetric Laboratory, among others.

Cell harvesting refers to an advance technique, wherein stem cells are collected and then further utilized for regeneration, repair or transport of unhealthy or damaged organs with healthy ones. In this technique, the stem cells can be harvested from cord blood in the umbilical cord or bone marrow.

The rise in the awareness on the therapeutic potential of stem cells across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of cell harvesting market. The increase in the global burden of major diseases, and surge in investments in regenerative medicine and cell-based research accelerate the market growth. The increase in the number of skin transplants and brain cell transplantations, and increase in incidences of chronic and infectious diseases further influence the market. Additionally, expansion of biotechnology sector, advancements in the healthcare sector, rise in population and surge in investments positively affects the cell harvesting market. Furthermore, development of novel technologies for stem cell preservation, processing, and storage, extend profitable opportunity to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

On the other hand, increase in the use of single-use bioprocessing containers is expected to obstruct the market growth. Socio-ethical concerns related to embryonic stem cells are projected to challenge the cell harvesting market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Global Cell Harvesting Market Scope and Market Size

The cell harvesting market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the cell harvesting market is segmented into manual cell harvester and automated cell harvesters.

On the basis of application, the cell harvesting market is segmented into biopharmaceutical application, stem cell research, and others.

On the basis of end users, the cell harvesting market is segmented into hospitals, research institutes, and community healthcare.

On the basis of distribution channel, the cell harvesting market is segmented into retail and direct tenders.

Cell Harvesting Market Country Level Analysis

The cell harvesting market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the cell harvesting market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the cell harvesting market because of the increase in the private and government funding for stem cell research within the region. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in research projects in the region.

