Non-Residential Accommodation Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

Non-Residential Accommodation Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Non-Residential Accommodation Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Non-Residential Accommodation Services Global Market Report 2022”, the non-residential accommodation services market is expected to grow from $719.93 billion in 2021 to $869.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. The growth in the non-residential accommodation services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s non-residential accommodation services industry research the market is expected to reach $1,479.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%. Increasing use of social media and access to mass media is positively impacting the tourism and non-residential accommodation industries.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of non-residential accommodation services market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5476&type=smp

Key Trends In The Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market

Hotels are using technologies to improve customer experience and reduce operational costs. The most significant trends include the use of near field communication (NFC) technology, infrared technologies, and robots. NFC gives users the ability to exchange data between devices, making mobile payments an instant, secure process. Infrared sensors are used in hotels to address customer complaints involving housekeeping interruptions. Hotels are also using robots to deliver amenities to guest rooms and for other functional purposes. Hotel operators are investing in systems and technologies that can automate processes and can personalize the experience for guests.

Overview Of The Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market

The non-residential accommodation services market consists of sales of non-residential accommodation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide lodging or short-term accommodation for travelers, vacationers, and others. There is a wide range of services provided in this market. Some establishments provide lodging only, while others provide meals, laundry services, and recreational facilities, as well as lodging. Lodging establishments are classified in this subsector even if the provision of complementary services generates more revenue. The types of complementary services provided vary from establishment to establishment.

Learn more on the global non-residential accommodation services market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-residential-accommodation-services-global-market-report

Non-Residential Accommodation Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation, Camping And Caravanning, Students And Workers Non-Residential Accommodation

• By Price Point: Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury

• By Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

• By Mode Of Booking: Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Others

• Subsegments Covered: Hotel And Motel, Casino Hotels, Bed And Breakfast Accommodation, All Other Traveler Accommodation, RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks And Campgrounds, Recreational And Vacation Camps, Dormitories, Off Campus Establishments, Migrant Workers' Camps

• By Geography: The global non-residential accommodation services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Rewe Group, Ctrip.Com International Ltd, Intercontinental, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Accor Hotels, TUI Group and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Non-Residential Accommodation Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of non-residential accommodation services global market. The market report analyzes non-residential accommodation services global market size, non-residential accommodation services global market share, non-residential accommodation services market growth drivers, non-residential accommodation services market segments, non-residential accommodation services global market major players, non-residential accommodation services global market growth across geographies, and non-residential accommodation services market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The non-residential accommodation services market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nonresidential-green-buildings-global-market-report

Modular And Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nonresidential-green-buildings-global-market-report

Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/students-and-workers-non-residential-accommodation-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/