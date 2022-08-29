Top Trends Driving the Global Mobile Advertising Market Size Will Cross $397.2 Billion by 2028; Global Report by Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Mobile Advertising Market finds that the increase in mobile devices, mobile internet users, and the time spent on mobile devices are likely to propel the Global Mobile Advertising Market growth during the forecast period.



The Global Mobile Advertising Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 397.2 Billion in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 116.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.7% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Mobile Advertising Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Format (Search, Native Social, Display, Video, SMS), by Category (Arts & Entertainment, Hobbies & Interests, Other Categories), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Mobile Advertising Market was valued USD 116.4 Billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 397.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

North America captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Mobile Advertising industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Rise in Use of Smartphones to Drive the Market Growth

The global Mobile Advertising Market industry is being driven by the increasing smartphone and internet penetration globally and the growing demand for e-books, music, and social media apps. The ever-increasing popularity of smartphones is reshaping people's way of having fun and communicating. In addition, smartphone users can access internet services via various apps. Also, people now perform many tasks such as shopping and accessing social media platforms, among others, through several other apps open in the market. Moreover, rapidly evolving technology has allowed users to buy clothes and food through mobiles. As a result, the ever-increasing surfing time of smartphone users is likely to propel the market's growth.

Increasing Adoption of Location-based Technology Improves Customer Service Offerings

The surge in the adoption of location-based services is driving the Mobile Advertising Market expansion. The location-based marketing utilizes the mobile device users’ past and current locations to show related content. Furthermore, the worldwide growing advertisement expense is crucial to the Mobile Advertising Market. Besides, brands and businesses are investing in advertising and marketing activities to develop their customer base and brand awareness. This, in turn, will help the industry to grow in the future.

Segment Analysis:

Format Search Native Social Display Video SMS

Category Arts & Entertainment Hobbies & Interests Other Categories

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis :

North America Leading the Global Mobile Advertising Market

North America dominated the Global Mobile Advertising Market and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years. This is attributable to key factors such as the increase in digital channel expenses in the United States to improve product demand. Moreover, brands are focusing on keeping the customer engaged with games and are rewarding them for watching ads by giving extra points in different regions. Also, the region’s high population of technologically-proficient people and the presence of major industry players are responsible for the regional market augmentation.

List of Prominent Players in Mobile Advertising Market:

Applovin Corporation

Avazu Inc.

Chartboost Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Flurry Inc.

Google Inc.

In mobi Pte. Ltd.

Matomy Media Group Ltd.

Millennial Media Inc.

Smaato Inc.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Mobile Advertising Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Format (Search, Native Social, Display, Video, SMS), by Category (Arts & Entertainment, Hobbies & Interests, Other Categories), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

March 2021: In Mobi, a Mobile Advertising Market technology company, and Gojek Tech, a Southeast Asia-focused mobile on-demand payment and service platform - started a partnership to advance advertising, identity resolution, and customer analytics for Southeast Asia. Using In Mobi's mobile intelligence and Gojek Tech's in-app engagement signals, brands can deterministically assess the impact of their online advertising purchases across platforms.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Mobile Advertising Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Mobile Advertising Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Format



° Search



° Native Social



° Display



° Video



° SMS



• Category



° Arts & Entertainment



° Hobbies & Interests



° Other Categories



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Applovin Corporation



• Avazu Inc.



• Chart boost Inc.



• Facebook Inc.



• Flurry Inc.



• Google Inc.



• Inmobi Pte. Ltd.



• Matomy Media Group Ltd.



• Millennial Media Inc.



• Smaato Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

