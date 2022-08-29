Migraine Treatment Market Is Likely To Rise USD 4.67 Billion with Excellent CAGR Of 8.80 % by 2029, Market Analysed By Size, Share, Trend, Demands, Challenges and Regional Overview

One of the major factors driving market expansion is a huge increase in migraine cases. Also, the market is benefiting from improved reimbursement policies for migraine treatments and the rising demand for precision medicines

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the migraine treatment market which was USD 2.38 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 4.67 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Overview:-

Migraine is a devastating neurological disease characterized by recurrent severe throbbing head pain attacks that can last for more than three days. The headaches, which are usually unilateral, can last from four hours to three days. Other symptoms such as nausea, increased sensitivity to sound (phonophobia), vomiting, increased sensitivity to light (photophobia), tingling or numbness in the extremities or legs, sweating, and diarrhoea are frequently linked with pain.

Migraine is a frequent brain illness that can be debilitating. Headache accounts for 4.4 percent of all general practise visits, almost 5% of all medical hospital admissions, and over 20% of neurology outpatient consultations. Migraine affects about 20% of people at some point in their lives, epidemiological research reveal that 4.5% of Western Europe's population suffers from headaches at least 15 days per month, while global studies suggest that about 1% of the world's population suffers from chronic migraine.

Some of the major players operating in the migraine treatment market are:

Pfizer Inc. (U.S)

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S)

Amgen Inc. (U.S)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Allergan (Ireland)

Abbott (U.S)

Allodynic Therapeutics, LLC (U.S)

AOBiome (U.S)

AstraZeneca (U.K)

Aurobindo Pharma USA (U.S)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (U.S)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Catalent, Inc (U.S)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S)

H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark)

Merck & Co., Inc (U.S)

Recent Development

According to Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Pfizer Inc., Rimegepant, a calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist, earned a favourable opinion from the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in February 2022. The 75 mg dose of Rimegepant (available as an orally dissolving tablet) is suggested for marketing authorization for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults and the preventative treatment for episodic migraine in adults who experience at least four migraine attacks per month.

In January 2022, Elyxyb (celecoxib oral solution) is a novel fast-acting liquid from BioDelivery Sciences. It's one of the first FDA-approved ready-to-use oral treatments for individuals suffering from acute migraine with or without aura.

Opportunities

Migraine treatment includes features such as increased research and development (R&D) investment leading to pipeline products, which will result in manufacturers launching new products into the market, increasing demand, and technological advancement for the treatment of acute migraine has increased. Various research studies are now underway, which are likely to give producers a competitive advantage in developing new, innovative, and improved migraine treatment medications and other opportunities in the migraine treatment market.

Migraine Treatment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in migraine prevalence and diagnosis

One of the major factors driving market expansion is a huge increase in migraine cases. Also, the market is benefiting from improved reimbursement policies for migraine treatments and the rising demand for precision medicines. Rising demand for electrical nerve stimulating devices to treat migraines and the expected approval of new classes of late-stage pipeline drugs with higher clinical efficacy, such as the introduction of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibodies, are propelling market growth.

Significant progress is being made in the preventative treatment of chronic migraine

The significant advancements should reconsider the approaches to this devastating disease and empower us to remain observant and continue scientific clinical research and also keeping in mind that only a common, shared clinical and scientific management strategy will improve chronic migraine detection. These distinguish phenotypes and biological markers; shed light on neglected clinical governance areas. It is up to us to ensure that novel and developing treatment alternatives, such as OBT-A and anti-CGRP monoclonal antibodies, are exploited to their full potential within a broader preventative culture to drastically minimise the personal, societal, and economic costs of this deadly disease.

Growing awareness regarding migraine

The increased awareness of migraine and the multiple treatment choices available are the primary drivers of the global migraine treatment market growth in the near future. A number of organisations, like the American Headache and Migraine Association, are attempting to raise awareness of migraine by developing programmes and providing assistance to patients in order to raise knowledge about the disease and other headache diseases. A lot of vendors are going to invest in migraine medications research and development (R&D) as a result of the rising number of migraine incidences and unmet demands in the global migraine treatment market. As a result, the worldwide migraine medications market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Migraine Treatment Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Market Segmentation:-

Types

Migraine with Aura

Others

Treatment

Acute/Abortive Treatment

Preventive/prophylactic Treatment

Non-Pharmacological Therapies and Devices

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Product

Prescription

Over The Counter

Type

Branded

Generic

End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital-Based Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Migraine Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Migraine Treatment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application and disease type as referenced above

The countries covered in the Migraine Treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Migraine Treatment Market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rising investment from key players in the growth of the advanced devices, growing number of processes pertaining to drug development, and rising number of research activities in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, rise in the incidences of lifestyle-related diseases and autoimmune disorders and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.

