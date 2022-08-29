Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Set to Reach USD 29,307.13 Million by 2029, Industry Shares, Key Players, Size, Trends, Revenue & Future Growth Analysis

Major factors driving the growth of global next generation sequencing (NGS) market are use of next generation sequencing in drug development and wide portfolio offered by major player and the factor which hampers the growth of the next generation sequencing (NGS) market includes high cost of next generation sequencing products and product recall

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market study by “Data Bridge Market Research provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market, Market scope, Market segmentation, and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market document provides a comprehensive synopsis of the study for the market and how it is impacting the Healthcare industry. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, a complete market analysis is performed in this market report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of the client’s business. What is more, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also recognized, and then accordingly strategies for marketing, promotion, and sales are interpreted for extreme success. Businesses can thrive in this swiftly changing marketplace by adopting a credible market research report.

The global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 29,307.13 million by 2029. The wide portfolio offered by major players and the use of NGS in drug development is expected to act as a driver for the next-generation sequencing (NGS) market growth.

Download Exclusive Sample Report PDF @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market

High-throughput sequencing, most widely regarded as the " next-generation" sequencing (NGS) , is now integrated into routine clinical practice due to the numerous technical and functional developments, while early protocols relied on samples harvested outside of typical workflows in clinical pathology, standard formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded specimens which can be used more regularly as starting material for NGS. In addition, protocols are being amassed for the analysis and interpretation of NGS data, as well as knowledge bases, allowing clinicians to act more easily on genomic information at the patient care point. The presence of wide range of products of the next generation sequencing used in the diagnosis of chronic diseases is satisfying the need of the healthcare facilities. The increased technological advancement leads to development of highly efficient next generation sequencing (NGS) in the market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Agilent Technologies, Inc

QIAGEN

Illumina, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Roche Sequencing (A subsidiary of F. Hoffman La Roche)

BGI (A subsidiary of BGI Group)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

MACROGEN CO., LTD.

DNASTAR

Geneious

Partek Incorporated

PerkinElmer Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

GENEWIZ

10x Genomics

New England Biolabs

Hamilton Company

For instance,

In March 2020, Agilent Technologies, Inc. launched three new microarrays to address the requirements of prenatal and postnatal research in cytogenetic laboratories. These new products launched by the company increases its NGS product portfolio leading to increased demand for its products in future.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. launched three new microarrays to address the requirements of prenatal and postnatal research in cytogenetic laboratories. These new products launched by the company increases its NGS product portfolio leading to increased demand for its products in future. In February 2020, Twist Bioscience launched its new NGS solution named Twist Targeted Methylation Sequencing Solution which aids to study methylation pattern changes in the wide range of research fields including cancer, epigenetics and non-invasive prenatal testing. This new product launch by the company has increased its credibility in the market.

Get Latest Edition of Market Study Now @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market

Major factors driving the growth of global next generation sequencing (NGS) market are use of next generation sequencing in drug development and wide portfolio offered by major player and the factor which hampers the growth of the next generation sequencing (NGS) market includes high cost of next generation sequencing products and product recall.

The next generation sequencing (NGS) market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the next generation sequencing (NGS) market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Segmentation:-

The next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented on basis of product, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented into instrument, consumables, and services. In 2022, the instrument segment is expected to dominate the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market as the instruments are the major component in next generation sequencing procedures.

On the basis of application, the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented into diagnostic, drug discovery, biomarker discovery, precision medicine, agriculture and animal research. In 2022, the diagnostic segment is expected to dominate the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market due to the fact that clinical laboratories have increasingly adopted the NGS for routine diagnosis because it has the potential to deliver precise test result and provide excellent treatment regime.

On the basis of end user, the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research centres and academic & government institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2022, research center and academic & government institutes is expected to dominate the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market as research related to next generation sequencing for chronic disease and personalized medicine is being conducted mainly by these institutes which is driving the segment growth.

Key Features of this Market:

The report offers detailed estimates at regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics

The report provides accurate details of market manufacturers/suppliers, company overview, price analysis, financial position, product portfolio and gross profit of major companies

Company profiling with current expansion strategies, revenue generation and recent developments.

Optimal strategic initiatives for new market players

Process, suppliers, cost, production and consumption rates, mode of transportation and cost structuring, and value chain analysis

The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

Gain More Insights about Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The next generation sequencing (NGS) market is analysed and market size information is provided by the product, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the next generation sequencing (NGS) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Austria, Ireland, and Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and rest of South America.

Instrument segment in the U.S. is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the presence of large number of manufacturer which are delivering instrument to various research labs and others. Instrument segment in Germany is expected to grow due to the high technology laboratory facilities in and adoption of latest technology in the country. Instrument segment in China is expected to grow due to the fact that it has large number of genomic centres and local player for providing products in China.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

INDEX OF MAIN CONTENTS:

Introduction

Research scope

Market segmentation

Research methodology

Definitions and assumptions

Synthesis



Market dynamics

Market driver

Market restrictions

Market opportunity

Key insights

Main emerging trends in this sector

The latest technological advances

Insights into the regulatory scenario

Porter Five Force Analysis

Key Developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Get Detailed TOC of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market

Browse More Reports: -

North Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market , By Product (Instruments, Consumables and Services), Applications (Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Precision Medicine, Drug Discovery, Agriculture and Animal Research and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Centers & Academic and Government Institutes and Hospital & Clinics), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Industry Trends & Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market

Europe Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market , By Product (Instruments, Consumables and Services), Applications (Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Precision Medicine, Drug Discovery, Agriculture and Animal Research and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Centers & Academic and Government Institutes and Hospital & Clinics), Country (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands and Rest of Europe) Industry Trends & Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market , By Technology (Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing and Resequencing), Workflow (NGS Pre-Sequencing, NGS Sequencing, NGS Data Analysis), Application (Screening, Companion Diagnostics, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-clinical-oncology-next-generation-sequencing-market

Asia-Pacific Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in Cancer Diagnostic Market , By Cancer Type (Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostrate, Stomach, Cervical, Leukemia and Others), Product and Service (Kits, Software and Services and Instruments), Technologies (Panels/Targeted Sequencing and Resequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, RNA Sequencing and Other Sequencing Technologies), Workflow (NGS Sequencing, NGS Data Analysis and NGS Pre-Sequencing), Application (Screening, Companion Diagnostics and Others), End User (Pathology Labs, Hospitals, Oncology Centers and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender and Retail Sales) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-in-cancer-diagnostic-market

Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market , By Product (Service, NGS Commercial Software and Others), Workflow (Primary Data Analysis, Secondary Data Analysis and Tertiary Data Analysis), Mode (In-house Data Analysis and Outsourced Data Analysis), End-Use (Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharma and Biotech Entities and Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-next-generation-sequencing-data-analysis-market

Middle East and Africa Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market , By Product (Instruments, Consumables and Services), Applications (Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Precision Medicine, Drug Discovery, Agriculture and Animal Research and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Centers & Academic and Government Institutes and Hospital & Clinics), Country (South Africa and Rest of Middle East And Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-