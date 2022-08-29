Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer Market Worth US$ 63,420.2 Million by 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ --

According to Visiongain analysis, global checkpoint inhibitors for treating cancer market was valued at US$ 14187 million in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$ 63,420.2 million by 2031. Global checkpoint Inhibitor’s market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% in the first half period 2021-2026 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 14.7% in the other half period 2026-2031’.

Peripheral Immune Responses Are Critical in Achieving Favourable Clinical Outcomes

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ICIs targeting separate molecules for use in humans so far. Ipilimumab, an anti-cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antibody, was the first treatment for metastatic melanoma to be approved. Antibodies that block the inhibitory receptor programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) on T cells, which interacts with its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, to thwart active T cell responses, make up the second class of ICIs.

Increasing Support from FDA in the Approval Procedures

Currently, the FDA has licensed two anti-PD-1 antibodies: pembrolizumab and nivolumab. These medications, such as ipilimumab, were initially approved to treat advanced-stage melanomas but have since been approved to treat a variety of cancers. The third group of FDA-approved ICIs is antibodies against PD-L1. Urothelial carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and Merkel cell carcinoma are treated with three anti-PD-L1 antibodies: atezolizumab, durvalumab, and avelumab. Anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 antibodies have outperformed anti-CTLA-4 antibodies in clinical trials due to a combination of superior clinical efficacy and tolerability.

How has COVID-19 had a significant impact on the Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer Market?

The junction of coronavirus and cancer can be learnt a lot throughout the COVID-19 period. One area of concern has been whether immunotherapies enhance the risk of mortality in people with cancer who also have COVID-19 infection. Retrospective analyzes by Dr. Rogiers1 showed that immune-control inhibitor medication did not raise the risk of mortality in COVID-19 patients with cancer, according to the results of the multicenter. The mortality risk was 8 percent for individuals receiving immunological controls.

What are the current market drivers?

New Products/Therapy Launch Are Gaining Tractions in the Global Market

To distinguish their product offerings, new entrants into the oncology industry may use a variety of strategies. One strategy is to be first-in-class with a novel mechanism of action (MOA); another is to focus on an indication with a strong unmet need, thus providing a valuable new therapeutic choice for patients with few choices.

Increasing Support from FDA in the Approval Procedures

Where are the market opportunities?

Unprecedented Advances in Cancer Immunotherapy

Blocking antibodies targeted to immune inhibitory receptors like CTLA-4, PD-1, and PD-L1 have been the most used immunotherapeutic agents in the last decade. Several antibodies and small molecules targeting other immune checkpoints, such as LAG3, TIGIT, TIM3, B7H3, CD39, CD73, the adenosine A2A receptor, and CD47, are in clinical research. The roles of CTLA-4, PD-1, and PD-L1 in inhibiting the immune response, as well as the roles of antibodies that block these molecules in cancer immunotherapy, are discussed in this section

Unmet Medical Needs

Despite the fact that the term "unmet medical need" has significant legislative consequences, no empirical study of its actual use has been done. To that end, researchers wanted to know the annual U.S. incidence, five-year survival, and number of NCCN-recommended regimens for indications that were identified in the literature as unmet medical needs.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the checkpoint inhibitors for treating cancer market are A Seagen Inc.,Agenus Inc. (Agenus), Agilent Technologies, Inc., AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie), Xencor, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sanofi SA, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer), Roche Holding AG (Roche), Merck & Co., Inc., Incyte Corporation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Clovis Oncology, Inc., Heptares Therapeutics Ltd., These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch. For instance, in Jan 2021, Agenus Inc. an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Nelum Corp. to evaluate the safety and efficacy of zalifrelimab, Agenus’ anti-CTLA-4 antibody, in combination with NLM-001, Nelum’s small molecule hedgehog inhibitor, and chemotherapy for first-line advanced pancreatic cancer.

