M4Markets bags top accolades for best Trading Conditions in Global and Asian Markets

M4Markets wins two awards for its innovative customer-centric trading platform developed for the global customers and now popular across Asia.

We mentor our clients in their growth through innovative trading platforms and are currently innovating new tools and solutions to meet their demands.” — Deepak Jassal, Executive Director of M4Markets

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M4Markets, a FX and CFD platform has recently been adjudged with 2 top accolades by International Business Magazine-a Dubai-based global publishing house. The two accolades- ‘Best Trading Conditions Broker Global 2022’ and ‘Best Trading Conditions Broker Asia 2022’ were awarded to the firm for offering unique cutting-edge technology on both MT4 and MT5 Trading ecosystem across Asian and Global markets.

The recently launched M4Markets Copy Trader platform is an innovative social trading app that helps its clients to discuss market moves and strategies. The social trading app also facilitates traders in different steps of their trading journey. Regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, M4Market has launched this app to meet the growing demand of copy-trading and social-trading across the globe.

M4Markets have a dedicated expert panel who are traders themselves having vast knowledge on financial sector thereby offering their valuable knowledge and insights. Driven with the mission of offering a secure, transparent trading environment, it provides ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pips and USD 0 Commissions, and swifter execution. With almost no requotes the firm has proven to be extremely reliable across the globe.

Deepak Jassal, Executive Director of M4Markets commented, "Our success has set us apart not only in terms of how investors see M4Markets, but especially in how our clients perceive us. We have been committed from the beginning to offering a competitive trading environment for our traders because we simply consider them our biggest asset and we couldn't be happier with this new development which will allow us to go out, meet and reach out to an even bigger number of traders."

Commenting on the award announcement to M4Markets, Ujal Nair, Editor for International Business Magazine quoted, “M4Markets deserve these accolades for the innovative and convenient trading platform they developed for the globe and is popular across Asia. They have made huge investments to achieve swifter order executions, and developed a unique low cost transparent, easily accessible social media MetaTrading Platform that can also be customizable. We wanted our own platform to be intuitive and help our clients to learn and interact with other traders. We mentor our clients in their growth and are currently innovating new tools and solutions to meet their demands.”

About M4Markets

M4Markets is one of the fastest growing regulated Forex and CFD brokers with a purpose to expand towards a multi-asset offering and a focus on making a trader's journey an experience. With low spreads and no requotes, segregated trust accounts, ultra-fast execution and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in the Seychelles, M4Markets is one of the most trusted brokers in the globe.

https://www.m4markets.com/

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. We deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

https://www.intlbm.com/