Submit Release
News Search

There were 373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,988 in the last 365 days.

Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2022 Annual General Meeting Notice

Contact:        
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Tracy Lewis
Tel: +44 1481 723450        

Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2022 Annual General Meeting Notice

Guernsey, 29 August 2022 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that notice of its Annual General Meeting containing the full text of the proposed resolutions and a proxy statement has been mailed out to all holders on record as of Thursday, 25 August 2022. In addition, the Company has posted the Annual General Meeting notice on its website under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

As previously announced, Eurocastle will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 8 September 2022, at the Company's registered office at 3:00 pm Guernsey time (4:00 pm CET).

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity with the aim to build a Southern European speciality finance and real estate platform. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.


You just read:

Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2022 Annual General Meeting Notice

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.