Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2022 Annual General Meeting Notice

Guernsey, 29 August 2022 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that notice of its Annual General Meeting containing the full text of the proposed resolutions and a proxy statement has been mailed out to all holders on record as of Thursday, 25 August 2022. In addition, the Company has posted the Annual General Meeting notice on its website under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

As previously announced, Eurocastle will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 8 September 2022, at the Company's registered office at 3:00 pm Guernsey time (4:00 pm CET).

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity with the aim to build a Southern European speciality finance and real estate platform. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.