Low-Carb Diet Market Size is projected to be worth USD 10.93 billion at a CAGR of 6.90% by 2029

With the rising consciousness among the individuals to improve their health and improve the functioning of vital bodily organs, there is a huge demand and supply of low-carb diet all around the globe. Low-carb diet provides a range of health benefits such as maintaining the healthy bodily weight, diminishing ratio of cholesterol and overweight and improve the functioning of the immunity system.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the low-carb diet market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 10.93 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 18.65 billion by 2029. “Ketogenic Diet” dominates the product type segment of the low-carb diet market owing to the rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of low-carb diet and growing diabetic population. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Some of the major players operating in the low-carb diet market are:

BPI Sports LLC. (US)

Ancient Nutrition (US)

Essential Keto. (US)

DSM (Netherlands)

ADM (US)

DuPont (US)

Cargill Incorporated. (US)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Ample Foods (US)

Danone S.A. (US)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Pruvit Ventures, Inc. (US)

Keto And Company (US)

Zenwise Health (US)

Perfect Keto (US)

Bulletproof 360, Inc. (US)

Know Brainer Foods (US)

Low-Carb Diet Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of obesity

Growing population base of overweight and obese individuals globally is one of the major factor fostering the growth of the market. One of the biggest reasons for the same is the high consumption rate of junk and unhealthy food. India, Germany, China, United States and United Kingdom have the highest obese population base in the world. Low-carb diet helps to increase the metabolism which in turn helps in burning the bad fat in the body.

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted to study the effects of soybean on the immunity system is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Growing awareness about the benefits

Surging awareness about the benefits of soybean oil is fostering the growth of the market. Soybean oil is increasingly being used in other applications such as utilization in manufacturing paints, sealants, bio composites, bio-diesel, and catalysts. This is yet another important market growth determinant.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, changing lifestyle of individuals, growing prevalence of diabetes, rising geriatric population base and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, rising personal disposable income, growing awareness about the harmful impact of junk food and growing demand for low-carb snacks will further expand the market's growth rate in the future

By Region of Low-Carb Diet Market:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA

Restraints/Challenges Global Low-Carb Diet Market

On the other hand, high cost associated with the research and development proficiencies is expected to obstruct market growth. High price of low-carb diet and large scale availability of alternatives may hamper the growth of the market.

This low-carb diet market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the low-carb diet market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Low-Carb Diet Market Scope

The low-carb diet market is segmented on the basis of type of diet, source, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type of diet

A Typical Low-Carb Diet

Ketogenic Diet

Low-Carb High-Fat (LCHF)

Low-Carb Paleo Diet

The Atkins Diet

Eco-Atkins

Zero-Carb

Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet

Based on type of diet, the low-carb diet market is segmented into a typical low-carb diet, ketogenic diet, low-carb high-fat (LCHF), low-carb paleo diet, the atkins diet, eco-atkins, zero-carb, and low-carb mediterranean diet.

Source

Grains

Fruits

Vegetables

Milk

Nuts

Seeds

Legumes

On the basis of source, the low-carb diet market is segmented into grains, fruits, vegetables, milk, nuts, seeds, and legumes. Legumes have been further segmented into beans, lentils, and peas.

