Handbag Market Size to Surpass USD 78.46 Billion by 2028 | At 6.7% CAGR

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global handbag market size is projected to touch USD 78.46 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The market stood at USD 47.57 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 49.63 billion in 2021. Developing tourism and transport industry and rising preferences towards premium fashion products are likely to fuel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled "Handbag Market, 2021-2028."

The rising demand for premium fashion accessories is likely to boost handbag demand. It is portable and comes in different designs, colors, and shapes. The rising tourism and transport are expected to boost the product's demand drastically. As per the information provided by the United Nations World Tourism Organization, tourist visits exhibited a 5% growth in 2018 touching 1.4 billion. The product's portability, strength, elegant designs are likely to attract consumers towards attractive bags. Further, evolving consumer preferences and rising demand for premium fashion accessories are likely to increase sales. Moreover, manufacturers launch high-quality bags with innovative features such as outer shells, power units, and removable flaps to attract consumers' demand. For example, Evolution Smart Bag launched Autumn Blue Signature Handbag with charging base, removable flap, and EVA outer shell evolution power unit. These factors are likely to bolster market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

Halt on Manufacturing to Impede Market Progress

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the halt on manufacturing activities. Rising COVID-19 infections led to the imposition of stringent lockdown regulations by governments. The disruptions in the supply chain are likely to reduce sales. Further, the restrictions imposed on tourism and transport and the lack of raw materials may impede the market progress. However, the adoption of reduced capacities, production machinery, and part-time shifts may enable companies to even costs and recover losses. This factor may boost market growth during the pandemic.

Handbag Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 6.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 78.46 Billion Base Year 2020 Handbag Market Size in 2020 USD 47.57 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Raw Material Type, By End-User, By Region Handbag Market Growth Drivers Increasing Disposable Income and Spending Power of Consumer to Favor Market Growth Increasing Adoption of Digital Media Platforms to Favor Growth

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the handbag market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Coach IP Holdings LLC (New York, U.S.)

Louis Vuitton Malletier (Paris, France)

Chanel Ltd (Paris, France)

Guccio Gucci S.p.A. (Florence, Italy)

Prada S.p.A. (Milan, Italy)

Fendi (Rome, Italy)

Burberry (London, U.K.)

Hermès International S.A. (Paris, France)

Kate Spade (New York, U.S.)

Calvin Klein Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Highlights of the Report

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Rapidly Progressing Fashion Industry to Bolster Market Growth

Evolving consumer preferences and increasing spending capacity have led to the adoption of fashion products. The adoption of a wide range of handbags is likely to foster the product's sales. As per the data provided by the Business of Fashion Ltd and McKinsey & Company's report titled ‘The State of Fashion 2019’ the market reached USD 1.3 trillion and is anticipated to employ approximately 300 million people globally. Further, a rising number of sales from the female population is likely to escalate the product's adoption. According to the information provided by Catalyst.Org, the total female consumer spending reached approximately USD 31.8 trillion in 2019. In addition, the incorporation of promotional campaigns by manufacturers attracts consumers and boosts adoption. For example, as per the National News (UAE), in July 2018, Chanel selected Penelope Cruz as its brand ambassador. These factors are likely to drive the handbag market growth.

However, the availability of alternative products may hamper the progress of the industry.

Segments

By product, the market is segmented into satchel, clutch, tote, saddle, body cross, hobo, and others. As per raw material, it is bifurcated into leather and fabric. Based on the end-user, it is classified into women and men. Regionally, it is grouped into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights

Rising Per-Capita Income to Boost Market Development in Europe

Europe is projected to dominate the handbag market share because of the rising per-capita income and evolving consumer preferences. The market in Europe stood at USD 16.14 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow positively during the upcoming years. Further, rising demand for premium fashion items and the presence of several major players are likely to fuel product demand. These factors are likely to boost market development.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow steadily because of the presence of the rapid surge in employment. As a result, the number of consumers willing to purchase premium products has increased significantly. As per the International Labor Organization, the employment ratio in Asia-Pacific increased by 33.1% in 2019. These factors are likely to boost industry growth.

In North America, the positive growth of the small industries has boosted handbag adoption. For example, as per the data published by the Small Business Administration, the number of small businesses in the U.S. is approximately 30.7 million as per 2019 and possesses nearly 59.9 million employees. In addition, the presence of several fashion shows such as Micam Americas Las Vegas, Stylemax Chicago, and Apparel Sourcing USA are likely to boost the market growth.

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:

A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Launch Innovative Products to Improve Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market launch innovative products to satisfy consumer demand and boost brand image. For example, VKY Original launched a slew of classic luxury handbags including tote and messenger bags in November 2019. The handbags are designed using a signature concealed secret lining to increase the bag's appeal. This launch may enable the company to boost its brand image globally. Moreover, the adoption of acquisition strategies may enable manufacturers to acquire resources and produce quality products. This strategy can boost companies' annual revenues.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Handbag Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Tote Clutch Satchel Others (Hobo, Body Cross, and Saddle) By Raw Material (Value) Leather Fabric (Cotton, Wool, Silk, Polyamide,and Polyester) By End-User(Value) Men Women By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Industry Development

November 2019: LVMH a French bag and clothing manufacturer acquired Tiffany & Co. for USD 16.2 billion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. How much is the handbag market worth?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights states that the global market size was USD 47.57 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 78.46 billion by 2028.

2. What was the value of the market in Asia Pacific in 2020?

Answer: In 2020, the Europe market value stood at USD 16.14 billion.

3. At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2021-2028)?

Answer: Growing at a CAGR of 6.7%, the market will exhibit moderate growth in the forecast period (2021-2028).

4. Which is the leading segment in the market?

Answer: The tote segment is projected to be the leading segment in this market during the forecast period.

5. Which is the key factor driving the market?

Answer: The rising women employment rate across the globe is the major factor driving the growth of the market.

6. Who are the major players in this market?

Answer: Coach IP Holdings LLC (New York, USA), Louis Vuitton Malletier (Paris, France), Chanel Ltd (Paris, France), and others are a few of the major players in the global market.

7. Which region held the highest share in the market?

Answer: Europe dominated the market share in 2020.

8. Which factors are expected to drive the adoption of this product?

Answer: An improved sense of fashion among the global population is expected to drive the adoption of this product.

